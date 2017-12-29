Sales Executives (London and Manchester)

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Derek Lovelock and Jo Hooper

Derek Lovelock and Jo Hooper swap their best industry adviceSubscription

By

As part of Drapers’ 130th anniversary celebrations this year, we brought together some of fashion retail’s biggest names for a series of unique one-on-one interviews. Here, Pure Collection product director Jo Hooper chats with Drapers Lifetime Achievement award winner Derek Lovelock.

Latest News

brentx sc n82

Retail industry to ‘flatline’ in 2018Subscription

29 December 2017 By Alice Sholl

forever 21 Westfield Stratford

Forever 21 finds malware on sales devicesSubscription

29 December 2017 By Alice Sholl

High street Glasgow, Scotland

Retailers warn of shoplifting rise as thefts under £200 ‘not investigated’Subscription

29 December 2017 By Alice Sholl

Shoppers

Spending squeeze as pay freeze hits Subscription

28 December 2017 By

Closing down Sales

Business rates plea as 44 shops close every week Subscription

28 December 2017 By

Drapers2

Christmas credit card spend hits £8.5bnSubscription

28 December 2017 By

christmas shoppers

Boxing Day footfall dropsSubscription

28 December 2017 By

Credit: Wikimedia Commons, photo by Simeon87

Footfall dips in week before ChristmasSubscription

27 December 2017 By

selfridges winter sale opening boxing day 2017

Selfridges enjoys record Boxing Day salesSubscription

27 December 2017 By

Shoon

Shoon creditors to lose £1.6mSubscription

27 December 2017 By

primark ss17

Primark hires ex-Zara product bossSubscription

27 December 2017 By

Celine

Phoebe Philo exits CélineSubscription

27 December 2017 By

Drapers Top 100 2017

top 100 3 2

Drapers Top 100: the most influential people in fashion retailSubscription

15 December 2017

Where do the industry’s power players sit in our 2017 ranking?

Latest features

The best independent Christmas windows Subscription

By Lydia Hawken

Drapers brings together the best festive windows from independent stores across the UK this Christmas. 

nick beighton

What we learnt from 2017's Drapers InterviewsSubscription

By Francesca Salisbury

This year, Drapers sat down to interview some of the industry’s biggest names, from designers to chief executives. We look back at some of the key learnings they shared for those looking to follow in their footsteps.

Arket

Interior inspiration: the best new stores of 2017Subscription

By Francesca Salisbury

Which new store openings have wowed with their originality, design and concept this year?

Window of opportunity: retailer is hunting for more sites in Europe

The fashion firms that changed hands in 2017Subscription

By Alice Sholl

As the fashion industry played a game of pass the parcel with some of its key businesses, Drapers looks back at some of the firms that changed hands in 2017. 

Coal drops yard

The new UK retail hotspots and trends for 2018 Subscription

By

Drapers takes a look at the new retail developments set to emerge in the UK in 2018, while Local Data Company’s Matthew Hopkinson discusses the sector’s store count trends this year.

Topshop slide

The biggest tech innovations of 2017Subscription

By Francesca Salisbury, Lydia Hawken

Drapers reviews the advancements in technology that shook up the fashion retail industry in 2017.

High street preview: spring 18

High street preview index

High Street Preview: spring 18

Read in full
Christmas campaigns 2017

Keely cropped for web

Editor's Comment: Christmas ads fail to ignite our emotions

Read in full
Keely cropped for web

Editor's Comment: A year of change is drawing to a closeSubscription

12 December 2017 By

2017 has been an eventful year to say the least, for Drapers as well as the wider fashion retail industry.

Drapers Digital Festival

Last chance to enter the Drapers Digital Awards 2018Subscription

By

The closing date is fast approaching for entries to the 2018 Drapers Digital Awards, which will recognise and celebrate the best in the fashion ecommerce industry at a ceremony in London on 26 April next year.

The Drapers Quiz

xmas quiz

Test your knowledge with the Drapers Christmas Quiz 2017Subscription

Job of the week

Henri Lloyd

Sales Executives (London and Manchester)

£25-30k

Drapers

Drapers' Industry Insight brings you the latest supplier and technological developments that you can't afford to miss

Chanel

Industry Insight: Is your brand protection fit for the future?Subscription

It seems barely a week has gone by in the last year without another fashion brand protection battle hitting the headlines. 

Drapers

Drapers branded fashion content section Brand Showcase brings you the collections you can't afford to miss

Dsc02880

Asia Apparel Expo: your gateway to sourcing opportunitiesSubscription

Asia Apparel Expo is the largest trade show in Europe where sourcing professionals can select from a wide variety of clothing suppliers from Asia brought together under one roof.

Off The Record

the spitfires at ben sherman

Off the record: Santa gets a luxury makeover, Dune celebrates 25 years and Alaïa's London retrospectiveSubscription

My Fashion Life

Baia 0917 1 479

My Fashion Life: Susy Brown, founder and designer of bag brand BaiaSubscription

By

Independents' bestsellers

Brax 1

Independents' bestselling brands of 2017 Subscription

Drapers' special reports

Drapers' buying guides