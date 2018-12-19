2018’s fashion retail winners and losers

This year’s success stories snared the digitally-native, younger consumer, while some of the more traditional, bricks-and-mortar retailers struggled to keep up with rapidly changing consumer behaviour. As this tumultuous year draws to a close, Drapers recaps its twists and turns.

Winners

The gym kings Gymshark founder Steve Cook The athleisure movement continued to bring sports apparel out of the gym and into consumers’ everyday lives this year. This was boosted by popular reality TV shows The Only Way Is Essex, Made in Chelsea and Love Island, which showed cast members working out. Sportswear brands Gymshark and Gym King were among those to capture the attention of this generation of social media driven, trend-led fitness consumers. Gymshark has built a highly engaged following of 16-to-25-year-olds through its network of influencers. Ben Francis, the founder of the business, was named one of Drapers’ 30 Under 30 stars of the future this year, and the businesss was later crowned 12th on the list of Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales. The stats are impressive, with sales of £103m in the year to 31 July 2018, up 127.8% over the last three years. The brand took home the award for Best Pureplay Etailer – Turnover Under £50m at the Drapers Digital Awards. Gym King, meanwhile, picked up the award for Young Fashion Brand of the Year at the Drapers Awards in November, with judges praising the brand for its strategic focus and strong figures, having spotted a gap in the market for “smart athleisure”.

Losers

The high street 2018 brought an unprecedented wave of store closures, job losses, restructurings and administrations on the UK high street, leaving big-name retailers battling for survival. An estimated 93,000 UK retail jobs were lost in 2018, the British Retail Consortium reported. One high street chairman told Drapers he thought it would take “a minimum of five years before it improves”. It was a particularly difficult year for department stores, which were forced to slim down their portfolios in response to tumbling sales. Aside from the well-document problems facing House of Fraser (below), Debenhams struggled under tough high street conditions. In April, CEO Sergio Bucher admitted its clothing offer “wasn’t good enough”, and the retailer slashed a raft of senior and director level roles. In October it revealed plans to axe up to 50 underperforming stores in a bid to turn around its ailing fortunes. However, Debenhams and House of Fraser were not the only bricks-and-mortar retailers to struggle. Marks & Spencer announced it would close 100 of its less successful stores over the next four years and moves more of the business online, while New Look and Mothercare are also set to close stores through company voluntary arrangements (CVAs). Drastic Black Friday discounts failed to attract shoppers to the high street, and consumer spending dropped by 0.7% year on year in November. Clothing and footwear retailers were hit particularly hard, suffering a 2.8% drop in sales. High street retailers are bracing for Christmas trade to be worse than last year, as economic uncertainty from the potential impact of Brexit ­­prevails.

House of Fraser House of Fraser’s fall into administration dominated the headlines this year. The extent of the problems facing the department store chain became clear when it announced a CVA in June. Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct acquired House of Fraserout of administration in August for £90m. After sacking its entire senior management team, Ashley called for an investigation into House of Fraser’s collapse. He claimed the House of Fraser board “totally misled” suppliers, XPO Logistics and warehouse operators. A report by administrator EY revealed House of Fraser had debts totalling £484m, including £30.4m owed to XPO Logistics. It was originally thought that the ailing chain would be reduced to just 28 stores. However, Ashley vowed to keep at least 47 of its 59 stores open pending negotiations with landlords. However, many brands supplying House of Fraser were spooked, and delayed a commitment to spring orders because of continuing uncertainty about store closures. The chief executive of one concession brand told Drapers: “We don’t know what’s happening with the stores and it’s unfair for us to have to take the hit for that.”