Analysis: Has Covid-19 crushed fashion retailers' beauty ambitions?

No testers, changing consumer demands and a focus on inclusivity – retailers who want a slice of the competitive beauty market will have to adapt to survive.

Walking around my local shopping centre on 15 June, the first day non-essential shops were allowed to reopen, I was struck by the sad sight of retailer’s beauty departments. Shuttered and dark, customers were being ushered past closed cosmetic counters towards other parts of stores.

Social-distancing measures mean close-contact beauty services, such as product demonstrations, manicures and eyebrow threading, are off the menu for the foreseeable future. Testers for make-up, fragrance and skincare have been removed from stores. But experimenting with the latest launches – painting a rainbow of lipstick shades on the back of a hand or checking a foundation shade is a good match – is what gives beauty halls their buzz. Unable to play around with products or get an expert makeover, customers have little reason to visit a bricks-and-mortar beauty hall.

“Beauty is a very touch-heavy category and so it is a long way off things going back to normal,” argues Livvy Hougton, creative researcher at trend intelligence agency The Future Laboratory. “Consumers will remain sceptical [about visiting beauty stores] in the immediate future.”

This has serious implications for fashion retailers, not least for the already-struggling department stores, which have relied heavily on glossy beauty counters to prop up flagging fashion sales. A plethora of high street names have also bet big on beauty over recent months, either by expanding their in-store beauty offerings or announcing plans to unveil entirely new beauty fascias.

Ted Baker launched its cosmetics line, With Ted, into 10 stores and online in February this year. New Look has added beauty halls, offering brow and nail appointments, to 12 of its stores over the last year. Harrods had planned to unveil a 23,000 sq ft standalone beauty fascia, H Beauty, at Essex’s Intu Lakeside shopping centre in April. A second beauty store from Harrods was also planned in Milton Keynes, although it is not known whether the openings will go ahead at a later date.

Next is one fashion retailer looking to expand its bricks-and-mortar beauty offer

Next is also refusing to let the pandemic derail its ambitions to become a new force in beauty retailing – the high street heavyweight plans to launch its new concept, The Beauty Hall from Next, in three former Debenhams’ stores. The retailer hopes the beauty halls will “bring our online business to life through premium store environments” and aims to open them as soon as Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Fashion retailers clearly have big plans for bricks-and-mortar beauty. However, experts tell Drapers that increasingly, having a world-leading digital offering is the secret to success in this market.

Jenni Middleton, director of beauty at trend forecaster WGSN, says: “Beauty is such a high-touch category that without consumers being able to buy with their eyes, and try skincare to see if they like the way it feels on the skin or smells, it will have suffered [during the lockdown.]

“This will really accelerate a trend we’ve been calling at WGSN for some years: virtual try-on, especially for haircare, hair colour and colour cosmetics.”

The real opportunity in beauty is to build new connections digitally, where you also have the benefit of customer data Livvy Hougton, creative researcher at trend intelligence agency The Future Laboratory

Houghton agrees: “A long-term result of the pandemic is that players in the beauty market will have to build more authentic and intimate relationships with consumers online, as more people continue to work from home and not be out of the house as much.

“The current beauty industry is built on tester culture and is one of the few sectors not to have gained the traction it could have done online. We could see the death of testers for the foreseeable future, so brands are turning to ways customers on try on make-up digitally – they will be reliant on technology such as artificial reality mirrors. The real opportunity in beauty is to build new connections digitally, where you also have the benefit of customer data.”

Home works

Covid-19 restrictions are not the only things fashion retailers with big beauty ambitions will need to consider. As the pandemic has changed how consumers can shop for beauty, so too has it changed what they are shopping for. Retailers will need to adapt their selections to avoid being saddled with unsold stock, which, unlike fashion, cannot be held over to next season because of strict expiry dates.

Lockdown restrictions are being lifted, but consumers are still spending considerably more time at home, giving beauty trends started in the depth of lockdown a longer shelf life. This week, hairdressers were given the green light to reopen from 4 July, but nail bars and beauty salons are staying closed for now.

Pampering yourself at home amid uncertain times is therefore set to remain a key theme in today’s beauty market. Sales of bath and body products have jumped by 27% since March, reports retail analytic specialist Edited.

German etailer Zalando received three times as many orders for skincare, nailcare and beauty accessories this April than it did the same month the previous year, which can in part be explained by the closure of bricks-and-mortar stores. More tellingly, it was wellness products – such as sheet masks, luxury hand soaps and candles – that proved to be the bestsellers. Similarly, sales of skincare rose by 183% at John Lewis from late April to early May.

Lipstick sales could be hit as wearing face coverings becomes more popular

Increasingly, face coverings and masks are becoming part of consumers’ wardrobes, which could also influence the success of certain beauty categories. A report into the beauty market after Covid-19 from management consultancy McKinsey & Co argues that working from home, social distancing and mask wearing have all made wearing make-up less important.

It warns that cosmetic sales could be slow to recover as more consumers don masks to return to the office on public transport and over the next few months. Lip products could be particularly at risk – will consumers bother to apply lipstick only to have the bottom halves of their faces obscured by masks?

The Future Laboratory’s Houghton adds that lingering hygiene concerns will influence long-term product trends in the beauty market: “Brands are going to have to innovate to keep consumers interested. The idea of self-care has gained massive traction recently.

Consumers will also want to buy beauty products that offer emotional support – products that relax and transport us Jenni Middleton, director of beauty at trend forecaster WGSN

“Beauty brands will also have to alleviate any concerns about hygiene and contamination through product formulations and application processes. Consumers will be worried about what they’re putting on their bodies. We’ve seen some interesting innovations, such as fragrance with anti-bacterial properties [from Pylote and Asquan Group.]

WGSN’s Middleton agrees: “Long-term, beauty brands have got to meet new consumer demands, so will have to extend their portfolios and launch new ranges. For example, consumers will have an expectation that beauty products will provide the antiviral and antibacterial protection offered by hand soaps and sanitisers in a wider range of products, such as shampoos and shower gels.

“As finger-to-face application becomes a no-no, brands will have to redesign or launch products with built-in applicators or brushes or that come in motion-activated dispensers, or airless pump-delivery mechanisms.

”Consumers will also want to buy beauty products that offer emotional support – products that relax and transport us.”

Beauty for all

Inclusivity must also be front and centre of retailer’s minds when building a beauty offer, whether businesses are launching own-label products or selecting third-party brands to stock. The Black Lives Matter protests have sparked conversations about diversity and racism in all industries but particularly in beauty, where for too long, many brands have offered limited shade ranges that only cater to lighter skin tones.

Cosmetic businesses are now being called out by consumers and influencers for not welcoming all customers – Edited’s beauty report argues that offering more than 40 shades of foundation is the bare minimum brands must do to be considered inclusive. Singer Rihanna’s Fenty beauty line, one of beauty’s success stories, offers foundation in more than 50 shades.

Plenty of fashion retailers want to crack the lucrative beauty market. But, as it has with many aspects of business, Covid-19 has made success harder. Fashion retailers will have to ensure they have a competitive digital beauty offer, which incorporates virtual try-on, to offset the lack of testers and services in stores. This will take investment at a time when cashflow is scarce, post-Covid-19.

They will also need to evolve their beauty offers to reflect what consumers want from cosmetic products, as well as recognising and acting upon the need for inclusivity.