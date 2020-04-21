Bringing fashion home: photography in a pandemic

Asos, Boohoo and Zara are among the retailers overcoming a lackf of professional photoshoots with a new approach.

As if trying to sell clothing amid a global pandemic and strict social distancing measures were not hard enough, fashion retailers are having to invent new ways to photograph and market their products.

Models, photographers, stylists, make-up artists and hairdressers are now unable to travel to studios to create the glossy product imagery and catwalk videos that fashion retailers have traditionally relied on.

This poses a serious challenge. Having the right kind of imagery, which can show product to its best advantage, is crucial for encouraging consumers to convert from browsing to buying. Unable to touch and feel fashion online, consumers rely on photography and imagery to guide their purchasing decisions.

Not seeing a product modelled on another person and from multiple angles, as shoppers have come to expect, is likely to be off-putting. It could also send retailer’s returns rates skyrocketing, as shoppers will often buy multiple sizes to be sure of getting the right fit, at a time when businesses need every possible sale.

Thankfully, fashion is a famously creative industry, and brands are already finding innovative solutions to these new challenges. Asos, for example, has asked staff, models and its “Asos Insiders” brand ambassadors to photograph themselves wearing new product inside their own homes – Olivia Smith, pictured top, is one example.

Fast fashion giant Boohoo has taken a similar approach with its latest campaign, #boohoointhehouse, which also features content from staff and models photographed in their bedrooms and living rooms.

Zara, meanwhile, has sent its newest products directly to models’ homes to be styled and shot, showing models reclining on their own sofas and even making tea.

The results are impressive. Although – naturally – less polished than a professional photoshoot, the content remains aspirational and appealing. Seeing product worn in bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens feels both more intimate and more relevant to consumers stuck at home.

It remains creative and is definitely more likely to spark purchases than simple shots of product on a hanger against a white background. Seeing it worn by staff – who might look more like customers than professional models – could also help shoppers better imagine what the clothing might look like on them. By allowing staff and models to put their own stamp on the styling and imagery, retailers are able to inject a fresh sense of personality into their photography, which could resonate with shoppers.

Product photography taken at home, without professional hair and make-up, also ties into a pre-existing move towards more relatable imagery in fashion. Both Asos and Boohoo have previously won praise from consumers for not retouching out models’ stretchmarks in photoshoots.

Of course, asking staff and models to create product photography is not as easy as simply handing them a camera. Retailers and brands looking to take a similar approach will need to provide clear guidelines on the type and quality of imagery expected.

Quality and professionalism are absolutely vital. Social media-savvy staff, who, thanks to Instagram, know how to take a good picture, are an advantage for retailers and brands seeking to create content outside of a professional studio.

Whether this kind of photography encourages sales and outlasts the coronavirus crisis is still yet to be seen. But it is certainly a creative solution for an industry in a pinch.