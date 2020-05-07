Cashing in on fashion for man's best friend

Spending on pets is soaring in the UK, and smart brands and retailers are tapping into the demand for fashionable treats for canine companions. Is man’s best friend the secret to fashion’s next successful category add-on?

Ssense x Versace

Dachshunds in Dior, bulldogs in Barbour and chihuahuas in Chanel – the fashion world cannot get enough of dogs in designer gear.

But beyond the luxury labels and big-name brands, pet fashion – particularly for dogs – is a rapidly growing and potentially lucrative avenue for fashion retailers to explore.

The new, home-focused reality for much of the population as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in content featuring the nation’s pets: from cats guest-starring on Zoom calls to pictures of dog-walking – one of the few permitted reasons to leave home – scattered across social media. In the challenging climate, shoppers are looking for purchases to fuel their escapism – and brands and retailers are branching out into non-human fashion to satisfy their needs.

Data company Statista reports that 40% of all UK households are pet owners of some kind, and at 26%, dogs are the most popular choice. These owners are increasingly prepared to pamper and preen their companions – and no-demographic demonstrates this more acutely than millennials.

Research from trends agency Mintel in late 2018 found 54% of millennial pet-care buyers would rather cut back on spending on themselves than their pets. One-third 30% said they keep their pets up to date with trends (including fashion trends), and 40% said they would spend as much money on a special event or gift for their pet as they would a friend. Mintel predicts the pet accessory market will reach more than £1bn by 2021, from £965m in 2019.

Millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs Brigitte Chartrand, Ssense

A 2019 survey from market comparison site Money Expert and Atomik Research found that dog owners spend an average of £91 a year on gifts for their pooches, while cat lovers splash out £75 a year.

Pet fashion such as high-end dog coats and designer collars are becoming common sights in the country’s dog-walking hotspots. With everything from practical, warm and waterproof coats to monogrammed puppy bandanas or designer “poop bag dispensers”, the array of options for pet owners is rapidly growing to incorporate all manner of personal tastes.

Joules will soon make its petwear available for wholesale

However, experts warn that pet clothing calls for high-quality, practical pieces that can stand up to vigorous outdoor activity, which may require licensing agreements with specialist partners. Brands should not view it as simple money-spinner.

Lifestyle brands including Barbour and Joules, as well as designer names such as Versace and Heron Preston, are among those offering petwear products.

In December 2019, Montreal-based luxury fashion retailer Ssense launched a petwear category on its site to cater to the growing demand for designer dogwear. The platform works with high-end brands including Burberry and Moncler, and offers exclusive pieces from labels such as Ashley Williams and Marine Serre. Retail prices range from £45 for a doggy raincoat from Stutterheim to £560 for a Thom Browne cashmere dog cardigan.

Brigitte Chartrand, senior director of womenswear at Ssense, explains: “Millennials are spending more on their pets, especially dogs. There is a growing interest to reflect their individual style and their dog’s personality through clothing.

“With more than 70% of the Ssense audience falling between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, we saw an immediate surge in engagement whenever we posted #SsenseInterns [employees’ dogs in the office] on our Instagram account.”

Social media stars

As Chartrand suggests, social media plays a powerful role in the petwear category: socially engaged shoppers hunt for cool and quirky items to show off on their pets on social media.

Instagram is a particular goldmine for this. Many pet owners have separate accounts dedicated to their pets, and these can be wildly popular: for example, Doug The Pug has 3.9 million followers. As a platform that has a well-documented ability to drive customer spend, creating petwear that can be shown off on Instagram is a smart brand-building strategy.

For people who live the ‘Barbour Way of Life’, dogs really do become part of the family Ian Bergin, Barbour

Barbour, which first introduced a small selection of dog jackets in 2002, started expanding the range in 2015, under the lead of vice-chairman and dog lover Helen Barbour. It has a dedicated Instagram account, @barbourdogs, which has more than 60,000 followers.

Ian Bergin, Barbour’s director of menswear, footwear and accessories, says the expansion into dog products was a natural move, as it is a powerful reinforcer of brand loyalty: “For people who live the ‘Barbour Way of Life’, dogs really do become part of the family. Imagine a hallway filled with Barbour jackets and boots ready for the next walking adventure. It stands to reason that your dog would have a Barbour jacket or collar of their own, too.”

Barbour has expanded its range of canine coats since 2015, under the lead of vice-chairman and dog lover Helen Barbour

The brand creates canine versions of some of its signature styles, including waxed and quilted jackets, and many of the designs feature the signature Barbour tartan. Retail prices for dog coats range from £39.95 to £49.95.

Bergin stresses that there are factors beyond the cosmetic: “Practicality is at the heart of everything we do, from designing a choice of harnesses, collars and leads that are functional and complement each other, to using the same high-quality fabrics for dog coats that we use in our classic waxed jackets.

“We know our customers love our traditional jackets, many of which are based on styles that go back to the beginning of Barbour 126 years ago, so it was a natural evolution to extend this to their dogs.”

This illustrates an important consideration for any brands that are contemplating petwear: it is those with a strong identity, that create loyalty with their customers, that will thrive.

Joules launched a collection under licence with pet brand Rosewood in June 2019, having found that 60% of the lifestyle retailer’s customers have a dog.

“We know that pets play an important part in our customers’ lives: they love getting outside in the countryside on long walks, whatever the weather,” says Nicholas Ingram, licensing manager at Joules.

You get a lot of products that have cute, design-led styles, but they’re not practical or waterproof. Quality is key Marihah Khushi, Trespaws

He explains that working with a licence partner gave Joules the expertise required to enter the category: “Rosewood is an expert when it comes to pet products. It has more than 50 years’ experience in the field and understands the importance of functionality. Products have to be practical and fit for purpose, while remaining stylish.”

Ingram says online reviews of the products have been positive. The Coast dog coat in Antique Gold sold out within two weeks, and the navy Newdale also had strong sell-through (both start at £14). Retail prices for dog coats range from £14 to £50 for a tweed style. The collection will launches with wholesale partners “imminently”.

Practicality in pet products is also central to Trespaws, the pet-focused sub-brand of outdoor retailer Trespass, which launched in October 2018 and is led by director Marihah Khushi. She says that, although there is a prominent market for glitzy and glamorous dog coats and accessories, demand for a more practical, but still playful product is also on the rise.

Trespaws is catering to dog owners seeking something more technically sophisticated, rather than style focused, she explains: “You get a lot of products that have cute, design-led styles, but they’re not practical or waterproof.

“Quality is key. Once people try the coats and realise they do actually help keep dogs dry, then they are thrilled. The outdoor nature of Trespass really lends itself to this market and it seemed to be very much in line with the brand to make tech performance outerwear for dogs.”

The outdoor nature of Trespass really lends itself to this market Marihah Khushi

Trespaws dog coats (pictured top) start at £24.99, and it also offers collars, leads and a water bottle with a drinking bowl attached. It has recreated some of its bestselling human styles for dogs, such as the Digby – renamed Dogby – and the Lloyd puffer (both £44.99).

Pet accessories can now be bought for both utility and indulgence. As owners seem keen to spend more and more on their animal companions, the luxury side of the sector is particularly promising, but practical, hard-wearing pieces are important, too.

Brands may find that introducing petwear strengthens their identity and customer loyalty, while, for retailers, the category can be a useful add-on purchase that will draw in pet-loving shoppers who are willing to spend.