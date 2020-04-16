Coronavirus and sustainability: how will fashion respond?

Retail faces an unprecedented period of change because of the global impact of Covid-19. Drapers asks if the crisis could be a disastrous distraction from fashion’s focus on sustainability or whether it may help trigger wide-scale change.

Before the coronavirus crisis set fashion spinning, sustainability was the industry’s biggest buzzword. Be it big-name brand pledges, collaborative innovation, the rise of new business models or calls for government intervention – the hot topic of conversation was the damaging environmental side-effects of fashion retail.

That conversation has now drastically changed, as retailers focus on the battle for survival. Could sustainability be in danger of falling off the agenda? Or will a post-coronavirus shake-up trigger a renewed business and consumer focus on the topic, as we settle into new habits of working, living and shopping?

Research agency GlobalData says that, in the short term, the cash crisis retailers face after coronavirus could reduce investment into sustainable innovation.

Analyst Emily Salter explains: “Making changes to materials, logistics and production processes to improve the sustainability of products and operations will slow, as sustainability is no longer top of retailers’ and consumers’ agendas. Long-term adjustments are costly. Many non-food retailers will be financially unstable as they emerge from this crisis after a significant period of low or no sales.”

The issue of single-use plastics, which was an early focus for sustainability concerns, also looks set to fall out of focus. Rigorous health and safety standards demand the use of a higher number of single-use items, such as plastic garment bags to prevent the spread of infection, as well as protective plastic gloves for warehouse workers.

“Sustainability and single-use plastic will be less important to many consumers in the short term where hygiene and cleanliness is more of a priority to prevent the spread of the virus,” says Salter.

The build-up of unsold stock, and how retailers choose to dispose of this, could also pose a sustainability challenge. As demand for new product drops and retailers are forced to close stores for weeks, piles of clothing will lie unsold. Retailers will need to decide how best to dispose of these items, and doing this is an environmentally friendly manner will certainly be a challenge. The backlash Burberry faced when it burned unsold stock indicates that retailers will have to think carefully about their decisions.

As of yet, no retailers have rowed back of initiatives combatting these issues, but looking ahead, they may be less of a focus for future investment as balancing the books and preserving core functions becomes a priority.

Elsewhere, there are also concerns about the human impact of the crisis. In the UK and around the globe, hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs because of the crisis. The sudden cancellation of orders from retailers including Arcadia, New Look, Urban Outfitters and JD WIlliams has hit workers in clothing manufacturing hard.

For example, as Drapers reported earlier this week, more than 1,100 factories in Bangladesh are currently closed, and around $3.08bn (£2.4bn) of orders have been cancelled or suspended, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association reports. The human cost for those now unable to earn a wage is vast.

“There are millions of people being laid off in fashion, both in the consumer facing side and in supply chains. It’s tragic the circumstances that people find themselves in,” says Tamsin Lejeune, CEO of sustainable fashion network Common Objective. “In recent years, the focus on sustainability has ramped up, but the discussion has mainly been around the environment. The social issues have been less relevant. The two are entwined but we’ve overlooked the human side. We can’t do that now.”

She continues: “Our fashion system has supported millions of people, and the two sides of the coin need to be looked at. We need to look at the environmental impact and how the industry is structured – how you build a business model that protects everyone involved.”

While big business sustainability efforts draw headlines, small businesses are equally as instrumental in conversations around sustainability. Many have built business models, products and concepts with sustainable principals at their heart.

Annick Ireland, founder of sustainable multi-brand ecommerce site Immaculate Vegan, works with more than 100 small brands and notes that these labels brands are facing significant challenges to keep up operations: “A lot of the conversation around sustainability is led by a large number of small brands, and small businesses face a real challenge in the short term. We are still selling, but there is less demand and so there is no cashflow for us or for the brands we sell.”

Ireland explains that, although all small companies are vulnerable, sustainable brands may face even greater pressures: “Sustainable businesses in particular already have tiny margins, because so much money goes into to creating a sustainable product, innovating in the business and into things such as ensuring the fair payment of staff. Running a sustainable business is expensive – we don’t have huge cash reserves, and when the cashflow stops, then that is a huge challenge.”

While these hurdles are significant, Ireland believes they are “short term”, and hopes that, in the longer term, the conversations prompted by the crisis – regarding approaches to consumerism and the importance of making considered purchases – could lead to wider change in future

Common Objective’s Lejeune agrees, and adds that the economic fallout from the crisis has already highlighted the instability of current business models – with fast fashion businesses stumbling as sales drop, unsold clothing piles up and suppliers bear the brunt of cancelled orders when clothing turnover falls.

“People are recognising that the origin of this crisis [in terms of the impact on business] results from our current business models and set up,” she says. “It makes the conflict between our economy and the environment clear and demonstrates that there is something very wrong with the system.”

Lejeune is hopeful, however, that the dramatic global impact of the crisis could lead to drastic rethinks of current set-ups, leading towards more sustainable operations in the future: “There is an opportunity for this to reset how we do business. The trend up until now has been that fashion is taking on board that things need to change: people want to make a difference. So far, the majority of this has been done by looking at the quality of processes within current business models – but that only touches the tip of the iceberg. Really, it is about how you build a business model that protects everyone involved.”

While the scale of job losses and furloughing in fashion has been vast, Lejeune sees a silver lining in the situation, and notes that new enquiries to Common Objective have been high, with many new businesses seeking advice on creating sustainable businesses.

“Many people who have left work or are in furlough are now pursuing new ambitions,” she says. “The majority of new businesses we see starting up are building sustainability into the core of their models. So, looking ahead, we will see a groundswell of sustainable businesses emerging after this crisis.”

The crisis also looks set to shift consumer perceptions on sustainability. Cora Hilts, founder of sustainable ecommerce site Rêve en Vert, believes that as consumers are forced to slow down by the lockdown, they will have the time to consider issues of the industry.

“Before, consumers heard about sustainability, but they were so busy that they didn’t have the time to contemplate what it really meant,” she says. “People now have the time to engage and feel angry and upset.”

Although she is concerned that sustainability may be placed on the back burner as businesses seek to recoup losses after the crisis, she is hopeful that changing and forceful consumer demands will hold businesses accountable for their decisions when normal life resumes.

“On one hand it makes me very angry, but I wonder how consumer attitudes to brands will change,” she says. “If people stopped shopping at certain places, then the businesses would have to change – it will be led by the consumers, and I will be interested to see how different companies respond to consumer pressure.”

As with so many aspects of the coronavirus crisis, the long-term impact is impossible to divine. In the short term, small brands and retailers with sustainability at their core will take a hit, and bigger brands may choose to delay their focus on the issue to preserve their businesses. However, the changes to consumer mindsets, and the huge economic upheaval could irrevocably alter attitudes to business and fashion on all fronts – paving the way for a more sustainable industry in years to come.