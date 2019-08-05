Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Curvy Kate: born in the recession

5 August 2019 By

10 years in business

More from: Time to celebrate: birthday brands weather the storm

The challenges facing the high street do not faze Curvy Kate founder Steve Hudson, who launched the plus-size and larger-cup lingerie label during the height of the recession in 2009.

“We managed to trade though that difficult period because we had a product that was in demand,” he explains. “There was very little choice out there for women who needed larger cup sizes, so we knew there was a market for what we were doing. But even we were surprised by how well the offer was received.”

Curvy Kate is taking to the road to meet its fans this year

Curvy Kate is taking to the road to meet its fans this year

A decade on, and Hudson believes that an obvious goal, strong team and ever-changing product offer has helped Curvy Kate prosper over the intervening years.

Womenswear brand of the year: Curvy Kate

Curvy Kate won the Drapers Award for Womenswear Brand of the Year in 2014 

“Having a clear, common purpose has really helped drive the business forward. It is about more than about just selling bras. We’re a body-positive brand and we exist to make our customers feel good. Any business at its heart is about people and finding the right people who have a passion for what we do is vital.

“We’ve also kept expanding the product offer. It is about giving more and more choice and constant newness.”

Hudson is also proud of the business’s approach to marketing, which he believes as helped foster a close connection with customers. The brand hosts an annual competition, Star in a Bra, to find customers to appear in its advertising campaigns.

