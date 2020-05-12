Designer Daniel Fletcher shares three key career lessons

Fletcher, who balances running his own label, Daniel W Fletcher, with his new role as menswear director at heritage denim label Fiorucci, shared his thoughts on the future of fashion weeks, keeping design teams motivated while working from home and marching to the beat of his own drum throughout his career in fashion.

Do what fits your brand – don’t follow the crowd “I’ve always said it is unnecessary for brands to do a full fashion show every season. Do what is sensible for your brand at that moment – at Daniel W Fletcher we’ve done everything from big shows to presentations, lookbooks and events. It depended on what felt right for that season. When the pandemic and the lockdown happened, it forced us to reassess everything we want to do for this season. “When it became apparent that we weren’t going to be able to do a fashion show in June [London Fashion Week Men’s will be presented digitally, alongside the women’s event] and I saw the dramatic impact of the crisis on our wholesale business, we decided to do something different. We’re moving a pre-season collection that would have been released in autumn 20 forward. We’ll release online via our direct-to-consumer channel and support it with our own content in June. In September, we’ll show our spring 21 collection at London Fashion Week. It will bring the time period when consumers can see the collection and when they can buy the collection much closer together – there won’t be that long wait.”

Balance your channels “Wholesale can be really difficult for a young brand – stores can take up to 60 days to pay you and cancel orders at the last minute, which for a new business can have a huge impact. You can be used to a certain level of orders from a stockist one season, only to find they’ve cancelled for the next. There’s not that steady flow for your business that a direct-to-consumer channel can offer. I’ve always had an ecommerce channel as well as wholesale, which has really grown over the past couple of years. We will continue to work with our best wholesale stockists, like Liberty and Ssense, which are real destinations for customers, but online really allows us to communicate our vision to customers. Sometimes there have been products that haven’t been picked up by buyers that have gone on to be bestsellers when we put them on our website, because they were the ones that I really believed in.”