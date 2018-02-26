How to find a brand's most profitable customers

Retailers’ most loyal and profitable customers can be hard to identify and get to know. With so many drowning in customer data, how can we make sense of it?
It is a simple premise: the more clearly we understand our customers, the more effectively we sell to them. But how do we get to know our customers better?
This report is based on Drapers’ and Big Data for Humans’ co-hosted roundtable discussion in February, tackling exactly this topic.
Click here to register to download the article, which explores how to find a retailer’s most profitable customers, how to build a true view of them using data, and how best to market to them.
