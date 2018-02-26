How to find a brand's most profitable customers

It is a simple premise: the more clearly we understand our customers, the more effectively we sell to them. But how do we get to know our customers better?

This report is based on Drapers’ and Big Data for Humans’ co-hosted roundtable discussion in February, tackling exactly this topic.

Click here to register to download the article, which explores how to find a retailer’s most profitable customers, how to build a true view of them using data, and how best to market to them.