Video: watch Superdry discuss delivering retail’s new normal

Hear from Superdry and Clipper Logistics as they discuss the impact of coronavirus and the future of fashion retail.
The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown has impacted every level of the fashion and retail industry – and logistics is no exception.
But as lockdown lifts, how will customers choose to shop, and how will the industry deliver this new normal?
In this special Drapers Connects in partnership with Clipper Logistics and our Guide to Growth initiative, experts and retailers discuss the future of e-fulfilment and how Covid-19 has reshaped shopping, pushing the focus online as returns become a bigger volume challenge, click and collect becomes ever more vital, and safety and sustainability concerns remain at the front of shoppers minds.
- Panelists: Tony Mannix, CEO, Clipper Logistics
- Gordon Knox, business transformation and logistics director, Superdry
- Dino Rocos, logistics expert and non executive director, Clipper Logistics
This video was recorded on 2 June 2020 as part of Drapers Connects.
