Drapers Investigates: the impact of promotions in a pandemic

The perennial problem of promotions has become even more of a hot topic in fashion as retailers look to shift excess summer stock and survive plummeting consumer demand. Retailers feel not enough is being done to solve the discounting puzzle, Drapers’ new research reveals.

It has been widely billed as “the sale of the century” as retail giants seek to shift stock after the Covid-19 pandemic effectively eliminated an entire selling season from the high street. If consumers do choose to venture out to the shops when non-essential retail stores are allowed to reopen their doors this week, they will likely be greeted by a sea of large red Sale signs.

Heavy discounts have already come thick and fast during lockdown in an attempt to stimulate sluggish consumer demand for clothing. Marks & Spencer slashed prices by half during its May “Rainbow Sale,” during which 10% of profits were donated to NHS Charities Together. Asos, Topshop, White Stuff, House of Fraser, and John Lewis are just some of the retail heavyweights to offer large discounts over recent weeks.

Retail prices in May suffered their biggest drop since 2006, as clothing retailers turned to discounts to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, the British Retail Consortium reported. Non-food prices fell by 4.6% last month.

Overwhelmingly, retailers of all sizes feel the industry is not doing enough to tackle discounting, and fear promotions are damaging their businesses, exclusive new research from Drapers reveals. As part of an ongoing series assessing the impact of Covid-19 on fashion, we conducted a survey asking for the industry’s views on discounting amid the pandemic.

More needs to be done

Almost 90% of respondents said the industry is not doing enough to address discounting. More than 60% of retailers described their current levels of discounting as unsustainable and more than 70% were worried about the impact of discounting on either their business or their employer.

“The business I work for is already in a weak position financially and when it comes to overall brand health,” said one survey respondent, a senior figure working within a high street retailer. “Further discounting will only make rebuilding both the brand and margins extremely difficult. It will have a lasting impact on whether customers choose to buy at full price.”

Further discounting will only make rebuilding both the brand and margins extremely difficult High street retailer

One respondent, the owner of an independent retailer, said: “Any in-season discounting has a long-term negative effect. We have never done this in the past but [during lockdown] we felt better a few sales than none at all. We’re really hoping that once shops reopen again, most independents will work hard to resist continuous discounting until the proper end-of-season summer Sale.”

Another boutique owner agreed: “A number of independents who stock the same brands as my business have been discounting heavily online throughout lockdown in order to shift surplus stock. If they have overbought for autumn/winter 20, then they may well continue this practice, which would cause us issues because we’d have to keep matching prices to keep customers coming our way.”

In a Facebook message to Drapers, one concerned independent owner said: “Lots of the stock I got delivered in March, just before lockdown, has already been reduced on the brands’ own websites, and there is no way I can compete with that – I haven’t even paid for the stock yet. Customers always expect me to price match and this will have a big impact on my business.”

Promotions are not new in retail, and discounting can be useful. One survey respondent said that some discounting had allowed their business, a premium activewear brand, to successfully clear all of its summer stock.

However, frequent discounting can rapidly become a vicious cycle and has long been a hot topic. Industry bosses have told Drapers of their plans to cut back on offers for years – as far back as 2017, both Sergio Bucher, then-boss of Debenhams, and Anders Kristiansen, former New Look chief executive, were vocal about their plans to reduce reliance on discounting. But even if progress was being made on the issue pre-pandemic, the glut of stock now facing retailers, coupled with lukewarm consumer demand in lockdown, mean many businesses have felt they had no choice but to slash prices.

The industry needs to readdress the stock issue by encouraging consumers to buy less but better quality Owner of premium knitwear brand

Nearly 60% of survey respondents said they have had to do more discounting so far this year as a result of Covid-19, and 70% expect to have to do more discounting throughout the rest of this year.

Almost one-third expect to offer half-price discounts, 15% expect to offer up 70% off and 10% up to 80% off. Too much stock (37%) and keeping up with competitors’ promotions (35%) were the two most popular reasons respondents felt compelled to discount.

“Discounting is a short-term solution to the overstock situation,” said one survey respondent, the owner of a premium knitwear brand. “The industry needs to readdress the stock issue by encouraging consumers to buy less but better quality. Hopefully, this is something consumers will have learnt during lockdown and they won’t go back to old habits.”

Another respondent, the owner of a womenswear etailer, said: “The abundance of stock within stores and across the supply chain will ensure the need for discounting to continue throughout this year. The Christmas season will likely be a disaster.”

The fact that retailers were not allowed to reopen until 15 June – when the industry had hoped some stores would be able to reopen from 1 June – could further compound the discounting problem.

“Not being able to open until mid-June resulted in another two weeks of missed sales and two weeks less to clear through summer stock, which has already been off limits for a significant chunk of its selling period,” argues Sofie Willmott, lead retail analyst at GlobalData. “The warm weather in recent weeks would have been the ideal opportunity for clothing and footwear retailers to sell through their spring/summer ranges, but stores being shut for a longer period than anticipated will add to the swathes of discounting we can expect when branches reopen.”

Some retailers are holding firm. Primark has said it will seek to avoid any markdowns on excess stock as stores reopen. The retail giant has earmarked spring/summer 20 stock that can be held in storage until SS21 and plans on selling excess everyday continuity stock later in year at full price.

What is the solution?

The big question facing fashion now is what to do about discounting. Although almost all survey respondent said not enough is being done to tackle the problem, the industry is much less clear on the right antidote. Just over half (55%) of those who took part in our survey thought the government should not legislate on when retailers can go on sale, as happens in some European countries. France, for example, has two set Sale periods for a maximum of four weeks twice a year. Items must have been available to customers for at least a month before the start of the discounting period to be included.

It is not the government’s place to regulate this issue Survey respondent

Respondents felt government intervention in the UK would be too complicated and would fail to take into account businesses’ differing needs. Many said that autonomy should lie with the retailer.

“Businesses cannot sit on dead stock,” said one survey respondent. “They have to ensure their businesses can survive and only they should have control over how they do this. Legislation would only mean those who could have survived would fall with the rest.”

Those concerns were echoed by another survey respondent, who agreed: “It is not the government’s place to regulate this issue. It is a commercial decision that lies with the retailer. However, some encouragement from the government on the benefits of reducing discounting could have a huge impact.”

Another respondent commented: “The industry already experiences high peaks and low troughs as a result of peak trading. If we were bound by set periods of Sale activity, we may face a serious cashflow challenge.”

However, one respondent countered: “More control is required to ensure stock is sold at full price for at least 29 days before being discounted. This could benefit everyone and create trust amongst the retail industry. We should all be striving to sell at full price first and foremost.”

Shifting the calendar

Another solution to the discounting conundrum that has gathered momentum during the industry’s long weeks in lockdown is resetting the retail calendar, delivering stock closer to when it will be sold to allow a longer full-price selling window. The idea has been popularised by a consortium of luxury players, led by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten and including senior figures from Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

In an open letter published in May, the group implored the wider industry to set the full-price autumn/winter selling season from August to January and set spring/summer from February to July. It also called for end-of-season promotions to be delayed until January and July.

Jane Lewis, founder of premium womenswear label Goat, is one of the designers who believes the fashion industry should take this time to reassess: “Fundamentally, the issue is that the industry produces too much stock and there are too many drops out of time with the actual seasons – there’s not enough time to achieve good sell-through rates before the next collection arrives, so discounting is premature.

“Currently, we drop winter clothes during high summer when there’s no one around and no one will buy them. The pandemic has meant collections this year will be forced to be delivered later than normal. The lessons the industry learns during this time shouldn’t be pushed aside because I don’t know who the current model serves best.”

Realigning stock deliveries was also a popular idea among Drapers’ survey respondents.

“Bigger retailers need to change when they receive their stock, so they don’t start discounting too early in the season,” said one respondent. “[Discounting] starts earlier and earlier every season, forcing smaller retailers to follow suit.”

The lessons the industry learns during this time shouldn’t be pushed aside Jane Lewis, Goat

Another said: “We need to shift the stock deliveries to the correct times of the year, so we are not discounting the product when we should be selling it.”

Or, as one respondent succinctly put it: “We do not need shorts in November.”

Other ideas for controlling discounting from survey participants included larger brands limiting supply to retailers who discount frequently. Many respondents also highlighted the same issue: that there is simply too much stock in the market and the fashion industry produces more than customers need or want.

“The industry needs to buy and sell less stock,” said one. “A more sustainable approach would negate the need for in-season offers and mid-season Sales.”

Another said: “Retailers shouldn’t overbuy to achieve better intake margins from suppliers. You lose all of that and more when you have to discount to clear extra stock. Don’t feel like you have to jump on the bandwagon with everyone else. Plan your discounting periods and stick to them.”

One respondent argued: “We need to adjust to the new reality of demand. Less stores, less stock, less waste.”

Discounting is not a new issue in fashion and promotions will always be part of the industry. It can be a useful tool for clearing excess stock and driving sales. But unprecedented pressure put on the industry during the pandemic has exaggerated fashion’s reliance on discounting. Amid economic uncertainty, consumer demand is likely to remain weak over the next 12 months. Discounting will only work as a tactic to overcome the sector’s troubles for so long.