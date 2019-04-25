Five must-listen business podcasts for retailers

Podcast listenership in the UK has almost doubled over the past five years, rocketing from 3.2 million weekly listeners in 2013 to 5.9 million last year. Drapers rounds up the best of the bunch for keeping retailers in the know.

Retail Prophet by Doug Stephens Doug Stephens, Canadian futurist and founder of consultancy Retail Prophet, helps listeners keep up the with the retail industry’s constant pace of change. The podcast covers a wide variety of retail trends, from economics to ecommerce.

The Jason & Scot Show The Jason & Scot Show is a weekly ecommerce podcast featuring chief executives, founders and senior executives from across the retail industry. This podcast aims to give listeners an insider view into the kind of conversations had between board members of big businesses. Retailers featured have included Amazon, Ebay and Abercrombie & Fitch.

The Glossy Podcast The Glossy Podcast is a no-holds-barred conversation about how technology is transforming the fashion industry. Recent episodes have included Louis Colon, Fila’s vice-president of heritage and trend, talking about appealing to a diverse customer base and Tim Brown, founder of footwear brand Allbirds, on working more sustainably.

Secret Leaders The Secret Leaders podcast shares the ups and downs that entrepreneurs go through on a daily basis and aims to inspire the next generation of business leaders to start their big idea. Guests include Charles Tyrwhitt founder Nick Wheeler, perfumier Jo Malone and Just Eat co-founder David Buttress.