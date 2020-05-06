Four things we learned from Joules CEO Nick Jones

Joules CEO Nick Jones has shared how the British lifestyle brand is weathering the Covid-19 pandemic in the first Drapers Connects webinar, a new series of digital events uniting the fashion and retail industry.

Jones, who joined Joules in 2019 from supermarket Asda, discussed retail life after lockdown, the changing role of bricks-and-mortar stores and how a broad offer has helped the brand to thrive, even in the current challenging trading landscape.

All Drapers Connects content, which includes Q&A discussions, panel talks, and live webinars, is free and easy to attend.

Upcoming events include insight from industry-leading independent retailers, Anna Park, founder of boutique mini-chain Anna, and Deryane Tadd, founder of The Dressing Room in St Albans.

Hear from rising star Daniel Fletcher on creativity in a crisis, Zalando’s UK boss Kenneth Melchior on the future of online fashion and from Hush founders Mandy Watkins and Rupert Youngman on building a £50m brand.

Click here to see the full programme and register for digital events

Put your people first Joules has kept its digital operations open throughout the pandemic and lockdown by guaranteeing that fulfilling orders would never put staff at risk. “The first thing we did was ensure our distribution centre had the right physical and social distancing measures in place. We didn’t move a step forward until we knew with confidence that we could work safely. We had to understand what capacity we could put through the distribution centre while maintaining social distancing. That meant reducing our warehouse’s capacity and lengthening delivery times at first, before learning over the weeks how to push up capacity whilst keeping staff safe. “We have one distribution centre that serves all channels, which on the plus side means it is quite large. From a customer point of view, it was about extending returns to 365 days to give them confidence. Operationally, it was about building our confidence around capacity.”

Expect the unexpected When the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, no retailer would have predicted the current scenario. However, a long-term focus on resilience has helped Joules in the crisis so far. “I’ve never had to deal with something of this scale before in my career,” Jones said. “Brexit, in terms of planning, created an enormous amount of work in terms of all the ‘what if?’ scenarios, but that was drawn out over a long period. Joules has always been set up well to prepare for any eventuality – there was a lot of good preparation around crisis management already in place, focusing on how the business would react and adapt quickly to an unexpected situation. The pandemic has proved the importance of resilience and making sure you’ve got plans in place.”

Be transparent and honest with suppliers Cancelled orders have heaped pressure on the often-fraught relationship between retailers and suppliers. Jones stressed the importance of working together to find solutions. “We have longstanding relationships with our suppliers, who have been through thick and thin with us. We’ve been transparent and upfront about the situation and the likely impact of closed stores on customer demand. None of this is easy – no one in the industry would have anticipated even just a few months ago that customers would be so restricted in their ability to buy from us. We have a strong digital business, but it can’t cover everything else, like our wholesale arm and international business. It is about having grown up conversations on a one-to-one basis with suppliers and not taking a blanket approach. There has to be an ongoing dialogue between the two parties. Thankfully, a lot of product is about longevity and isn’t necessarily dependent on one season, so we can look at what we need to sell in the here and now, and what we can amalgamate into future seasons.”