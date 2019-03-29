Gant revives its archives for spring 19

As the Sweden-based lifestyle brand Gant celebrates its 70 th anniversary, executive vice-president of product and design Karen Vogele explains how it is evolving product for the future.

“When it comes to change at Gant, it is very important that we stay authentic to our preppy American sportswear heritage, but also ensure we’re relevant for today’s consumer. That can be a challenge in itself,” says Karen Vogele, executive vice-president of product and design at Gant.

Karen Vogele

As the brand celebrates its 70th anniversary, it is looking to the future by reviving and modernising archive styles. Part of the celebrations include the release of seven “Icon” styles – designs that encapsulate Gant’s preppy heritage. The range comprises a button-down shirt, cable-knit jumper, chino, blazer, heavy rugby top and a Pique top – a polo T-shirt.

While these items hark to the past, Vogele explains that core styles are continually being developed to stay fresh. “The areas we tend to play with when we evolve products are the silhouettes and the proportions of the garments,” she says. She highlights shirting as one example of this. For spring 19, Gant introduced a new silhouette, the “Hugger”.

There is no doubt that today’s consumer is all about trends, but timeless trends are in higher demand than ever Karen Vogele, Gant

The shape references archive styles with a fit that is wide at the shoulder but tapered through the body with wide placket on the front and a high collar.

Gant Icons

“Our biggest challenge is ensuring that we don’t do too much, and ensuring we stay authentic,” says Vogele. “There is no doubt that today’s consumer is all about trends, but timeless trends are in higher demand than ever. There is a certain quality and history associated with archive styles. They offer history, and are filled with stories and memories of the people who came before us. Consumers love a good story.”

High performing

While Gant takes a muted approach to trends, innovation in materials and fibres is core to the brand’s evolution. Its Tech Prep line – which features technical performance fabrics on smarter styles, such as moisture-wicking shirting and blazers – launched in 2016, and is steadily expanding.

Last year Gant also launched the Beacons Project – a sustainable range which features fibres made from recycled plastic waste gathered from waterways. The next step for the brand was the launch of Pure Prep – a new line that focuses on natural fibres as opposed to the man-made materials that are used in the Tech Prep range. Launching for spring 19, the first small capsule will enter stores in April or May. Vogele says the range “uses innovative plant- and bio-based fibres that deliver enhanced performance. Pure Prep is about the more natural product’s performance.”

The Gant consumer is also evolving, shifting from the brand’s more typical traditional shoppers and increasingly attracting what Vogele calls “curious professionals” and youth – or teens.

“Both groups have a wider interest in trends than our classic customer, but they still want our classic preppy American sportswear. For these new consumer groups, we’ve introduced more playful styles and played a little more with our graphics and our silhouettes,” she says.

Vogele attributes the new, youthful shoppers’ interest in the brand to the increasing focus on sustainability: “Consumers today are taking more conscious choices. There is a focus on ‘less is more’. People are willing to play a little bit more for a premium product knowing they will get premium longevity.

“That is a benefit for Gant, as we are a premium lifestyle brand where you can buy a product and pass it down to the next generation and that’s what customers want.”

Rugby play

Another key shift for the brand was dropping the Diamond G and Rugger sub-brands, and bringing all designs under the “Gant” name.

“When we had the three individual concepts it was confusing for the consumer,” explains Vogele. “Although they are now under the one house of Gant umbrella, you will still see those Diamond G or Rugger style products, but it has a more seamless flow within the brand.

“Today, as a consumer, you could buy a piece that is a little more Rugger (which would be a little trendier) and then you could still buy a more classic piece that you could wear with your chinos. It’s really making sure that it all fits cohesively together.”

She also notes that condensing the three sub-brands has simplified the design process. “We talk about consumer usage, journey and the story we want to convey with our designs instead of creating individual concepts,” she says.

As Gant looks back to move forward, the brand is taking a smart approach to its evolution – retaining and refining the Gant signature style to ensure a clear brand proposition for customers. By focusing on longevity in design and innovation in product, the foundations are being laid to build a business that can withstand the inevitable challenges ahead.