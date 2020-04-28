How Barbour pivoted to make NHS PPE

No stranger to adaptation, British brand Barbour produced military garments at its factories during both world wars. It is now creating disposable gowns at its South Shields factory to support local NHS trusts in their battle against Covid-19. Managing director Steve Buck explains

Our chairman, Dame Margaret Barbour, has a longstanding association with the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, so when she heard about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) garments, she immediately contacted them to see how Barbour could assist.

Dame Margaret Barbour and managing director Steve Buck

As Dame Margaret says: “We all have a role to play in the fight against Covid-19.”

Having our own factory in South Shields in the north-east of England means that we are well placed to make PPE garments. Through Dame Margaret’s involvement, the Royal Victoria Infirmary and the local NHS trusts were able to provide us with the information and guidance we needed to make PPE.

They provided us with the samples of the disposable gowns they urgently needed and also the approved fabric with which to make them. Once we understood how we could help, we immediately reopened the factory.

The support of our machinists in returning to work to undertake this important task has been overwhelming. The safety and well-being of our staff was our first priority in reopening the factory to make PPE disposable gowns.

We reorganised the factory to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines and put in increased hygiene measures. The sewing of the gowns is relatively simple compared with what our machinists normally do, so it was very easy for them to adapt their skills.

We received the first batch of fabric on Monday 6 April, and delivered our first batch of disposable gowns on 10 April to the Royal Victoria Infirmary. We are currently making between 1,000 and 1,500 disposable gowns a day for our local NHS trusts. Barbour is expecting to make at least 50,000 PPE disposable gowns by the end of May in its factory in South Shields.

In addition, the company is making 2,000 scrubs, and, through its supply chain, has sourced 20,000 face masks for the trusts to distribute, making a total of 72,000 PPE items to support the fight against Covid-19. There is no charge from Barbour to the trusts for any pieces of PPE.

The challenge is being able to make them quickly enough to cope with the demand. As a result of social distancing, we can only have a reduced number of people in the factory at any one time, so we are making as many disposable gowns as we can, given this limitation.