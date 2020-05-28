How will fashion retail manage its Covid-19 debt burden?

Government-backed loans have helped fashion businesses to survive lockdown. But retailers, brands and manufacturers that have borrowed these lifelines will have to bear a heavy debt burden.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has thrown a range of lifelines to British businesses struggling to stay afloat in the Covid-19 pandemic: the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme furlough programme and its exension; Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS); the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) and Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) (box, below); and a year-long business rates holiday were all unveiled by Sunak over the past two months.

Government figures show that £14.2bn in BBLs have been distributed to more than 464,000 small businesses. CBILS loans, meanwhile, have provided £7.25bn to around 40,500 companies, and CLBILS loans totalling £590m have gone to 86 larger businesses.

That support has been welcome. Without it, swathes of retailers would have been forced to shut up shop for good. But it has not come without strings. The retail industry fears that loan-based support – particularly the BBLS and CBILS – means businesses are taking on unsustainable debts in the face of an unknowable future.

The fashion retail industry has welcomed the unprecedented package of financial aid measures made available by chancellor of the exchequer. However, there are concerns about retailers' ability to pay back loans

Loans, as well as any deferred costs, such as rent and VAT bills, will eventually need to be repaid. Snowballing costs could place additional strain on businesses, just as they face what is likely to be a deep and difficult recession.

I don’t want to take out any loans because I don’t want to put the company into debt Premium footwear brand owner

Trade bodies, including the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and commercial property organisation Revo, wrote to the government in May to sound the alarm about the unsupportable amount of debt facing retail businesses as unpaid bills pile up and income dwindles.

The joint letter read: “For many of both retail tenants and their landlords, utilising existing debt facilities or accessing the government’s debt-based schemes, welcome though they are, is proving not to be an option because of the fragility of the retail market and because the burden of additional debt will not be sustainable if they are to survive.

“Feedback from our members suggests that the current offer of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stave off the imminent collapse of many businesses, with all the associated job losses, community impact and economic harm.”

The industry bodies are calling for the introduction of a Furlough Space Grant Scheme, under which the government would pay a proportion of commercial rent and other fixed costs, to better protect retail businesses.

Finance and professional services body TheCityUK wrote an open letter to the governor of the Bank of England on 11 May, warning that the level of “unsustainable debt” held by British businesses could hit £90bn-£105bn by March 2021. Of this, CBILS and CLBILS lending could contribute £10bn-£20bn. It has warned that the level of debt could inhibit future employment levels and prevent a smooth economic recovery.

Bouncing back?

The types of finance on offer – and the potential challenges attached – vary depending on the size of the retailer. Concerns about taking on debt have encouraged some smaller businesses to seek alternatives to BBLs.

“We haven’t taken out any loans as a business,” explains the owner of one premium footwear brand. “I don’t want to take out any loans because I don’t want to put the company into debt. We’ve received a grant from our local council. It has been incredibly helpful in covering our office rent, which we still have to pay despite the office being closed.”

£50,000 doesn’t scratch the surface of our outstanding invoices to suppliers Womenswear boutique owner

Others argue that BBLs are like putting a plaster over a bullet wound for retailers that have large sums of cash tied up in stock that has not sold and have no clear idea of when – or even if – demand will recover.

“The maximum amount you can borrow, £50,000, sounds like a good amount but it doesn’t scratch the surface of our outstanding invoices to suppliers,” says the co-founder of one womenswear occasion boutique. “We’ve been left wondering what best to do with it – do we pay one or two of our biggest suppliers in full or try and pay everyone a little bit? We’re worried some suppliers will get very aggressive as time goes on.

“The BBL scheme would be better suited to businesses with fixed costs who don’t have lots of deliveries of expensive stock at the start of each season, such as a bed-and-breakfast. The crux of the problem is that May and June would have been our busy season, and I can’t see any great queues outside the door even when we do reopen.”

French Connection has warned it could run out of cash over the coming months if it cannot secure additional funding after failing to access a funding from government loan schemes

Some smaller retailers are facing a potential “cash drain” in 2021, argues Bobby Lane, accountant, and CEO of business outsourcing practice Factotum: “A lot of businesses are failing to understand the difference between a grant and a loan. A loan is a loan, and it will need to be repaid.

“Fast forward a year from now and businesses will be trading again but still dealing with the long-term impact of the pandemic, such as poor consumer confidence and a possible reluctance to shop in stores. They’ll then be hit by loan repayments and any deferred payments.

“There’s a popular misconception that the fact the loans are guaranteed by the government means there’s no risk – but that just protects lenders, not businesses. If you can’t afford to pay it back, then the business is still liable and will go into liquidation.”

Barriers to entry

For some parts of the industry, even accessing the support available has proved challenging. Much of the high street has been unable to tap into government loans for big businesses because of strict tests from lenders.

Many large retailers have been unable to secure loans – as of 17 May, only 86 CLBILS facilities had been approved, out of 496 applications. Although the government guarantees 80% of the loan, lenders are still cautious.

Retail was a particularly stressed sector even before the pandemic Tim Metzgen, Alvarez & Marsal

French Connection revealed in May that, although it had taken advantage of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and rates relief, it has not been able to access large loan schemes. As a result, it is seeking fresh funding from other potential partners and has warned it could run out of cash over the coming months if it cannot secure additional funding and trading remains subdued.

“We have attempted to participate in as many of the government’s support initiatives as is possible,” the retailer said. “It has, however, proved very challenging for us, in line with other retailers, to access any other government funds due to the tight qualification constraints that have been imposed. To date we have been unable to access any further funding from these schemes.”

Businesses seeking funding under the CLBILS scheme must provide a borrowing proposal that the lender would consider viable, if it were not for coronavirus, and that the lender believes will enable the company to trade out of any short- or medium-term difficulties.

Existing headwinds make this difficult for the retail sector, argues Tim Metzgen, managing director and head of debt advisory at Alvarez & Marsal: “At a headline level, the government support schemes sound great – but retail was a particularly stressed sector even before the pandemic and that means retailers are finding it hard to access that funding.

He explains that although the government will cover 80% of losses on the loan if the bank has followed the right criteria, lenders have to be comfortable that CLBILS loans meet both their own lending criteria, and the government’s, to be sure of that guarantee.

N Brpwn group, owner of Simply Be, secured up to £50m through the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme

Metzgen adds: “Businesses have to prove they were viable before the pandemic and will be viable after – and retail was already facing a whole host of systemic challenges. A wave of retailers have essentially mothballed themselves [during lockdown] and are waiting for shops to reopen.

“When they do, they’ll have to cope with all the deferred liabilities – like rent and, further down the line, government support schemes – which will prove a really big challenge for cashflow.”

One retail banking expert agrees: “The banks are not going to provide any finance to businesses that they don’t believe will be able to repay – if anything, they are extremely incentivised to ensure that this debt doesn’t crystallise into a crisis in a few years’ time.

“Larger businesses accessing the loans are subject to extensive credit analysis and have to provide detailed trading data. Lenders then look at a lot of other factors – such as what’s happened after lockdown in China – to form their forecasts and assess whether the finance package is viable for that business.”

He warns that a lot of retailers are still “burning through vast amounts of money” and can only do so for so long before becoming insolvent, adding that “pretty much every high street business has needed some form of liquidity to get through lockdown”.

Manchester-based retailer N Brown Group, which owns Simply Be, Jacamo and JD Williams, said in May that it had secured up to £50m in funding through the CLBILS. The group has modelled several different scenarios, including a “severe but plausible option” where sales drop by half in April, May and June and remain significantly down for the rest of the 2020/21 financial year. By planning for these scenarios and with new government financing in place, it believes it can weather the storm.

Ongoing uncertainty

Retail businesses of all sizes will have to think carefully about how to balance increased levels of debt with the need to invest in the future, argues Tim Nicholson, debt advisory director at KPMG: “Retailers must, to the best of their abilities given the uncertainty, think about what the market is really going to look like on the other side of lockdown and the likely speed of recovery to determine what they need in funding to get through the crisis.

“A lot of businesses will have increased levels of structural debt and that means they will have to consider very carefully how to use capital. Retailers will still want to invest in their customer proposition, in stores, in their ecommerce platforms.

“The question is how much do you spend on investing in the business to drive recovery and growth, and how much do you spend repaying some of the debt you’ve taken on? That’s an inherent tension. What we saw after the last financial crisis in 2008 is that those that didn’t invest fell behind the rest of the market.”

The difficult balance of investment and paying down post-coronavirus debt will loom large for retailers, even when the pandemic lockdown ends.