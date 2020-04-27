How will stores reopen for business?

Difficult as it is to imagine deep in lockdown, there will come a time when bricks-and-mortar stores will be able to reopen their doors. There will be a moment in the future when consumers can again nip to their local high street to purchase something new to wear at the weekend or for an upcoming sunny getaway.

Less certain is how we reach that moment. In April, the UK government extended the lockdown, including the blanket closure of all non-essential stores, until at least 7 May. How and when retail stores might reopen is still unclear.

Places where large groups congregate – such as shopping destinations – are likely to be among the last to resume trading, to prevent a sudden second surge of infections. Crowds of Oxford-Street-at-Christmas proportions are unlikely to be permitted for many months to come.

In time we can rebuild the profits. We can’t replace the people we lose George Weston, chairman of Primark owner Associated British Foods

Even so, retailers need to start thinking now about how best to encourage shoppers back to bricks-and-mortar stores. Businesses will urgently need to recoup sales lost during the lockdown, shift excess stock and fight to ensure store estates remain viable in the future.

John Lewis, for example, has created a three-stage plan for reopening its store portfolio once the lockdown is lifted, which will take three to six weeks to complete and works to the scenario that different sized stores will be allowed to open at different times.

Forced to stay away for more than a month – and with health concerns about crowded places still very much in their minds – consumers may need persuasion to revisit physical stores. More than three-quarters of shoppers plan to continue purchasing more online once the pandemic is over, research published last month by global commerce services company PFS shows.

George Weston, chairman of Primark owner Associated British Foods, touched on how challenging the reopening process will be for retailers in an interim results announcement published in April.

“Much as I would love to be allowed to reopen Primark stores because lockdown has so harmed our business and our supply chains, I know that we must not do so until we have suppressed this disease. When we are allowed to reopen, we must make our Primark stores safe for our staff and our customers, even if that means ensuring there are fewer people shopping at any one time and so accepting lower sales at least until the remaining risk is minimal. In time we can rebuild the profits. We can’t replace the people we lose.”

Mango has introduced measures such as limited opening hours and supplying customers with PPE as store reopen across Europe

Safe spaces

Promoting safe shopping environments will be one way of encouraging back shoppers. Spanish giant Mango, for example, was expected to be able to open 620 previously closed stores across Europe by the end of April as countries including Germany, Austria and the Netherlands relax restrictions.

The retailer says it has adopted “extraordinary” hygiene measures to make shoppers comfortable, including limiting the number of people in store, continuous cleaning, limited opening hours, and supplying employees and customers with personal protection equipment.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has also urged retailers to get ready for reopening by thinking about how to comply with virus control restrictions. It has worked with trade union Usdaw to provide guidance on social distancing for non-food retail stores. Suggested measures include separate entry and exit points if possible, analysing store layouts to ensure 2 metre social distancing and controlling the number of visitors allowed in the store.

Finding new ways to connect with customers while lockdown is still ongoing is another way retailers are planning to drive future footfall. Discounting is also likely to play a part in getting customers back to stores, although the market has already been extremely promotional during the shutdown to kickstart sluggish sales and move stock.

The fear is that retailers will have to rely on very deep discounting to get customers back into stores High street CEO

“There are a lot of questions surrounding stores after lockdown,” one high street CEO tells Drapers. “We’re trying to determine what store reopenings will look and feel like, although it is difficult because we just don’t know what safety restrictions might apply. One option is shorter opening hours or opening on a reduced number of days.

“The fear is that retailers will have to rely on very deep discounting to get customers back into stores, although there have been so many discounts already that even that tactic may not work.”

Wider market trends could also work against retailer’s efforts to re-invigorate store footfall. Before lockdown even the busiest days in the retail calendar were hit by fewer visitors to physical stores. Footfall on Boxing Day last year fell by 10.6% compared to 2018, according to data from retail intelligence provider Springboard.

Some smaller retailers have already decided there is little point trying to jump start physical sales after such a long period of closure, given the move online that was shaping retail before the pandemic.

“We’ve had a small boutique in a secondary location since we launched,” the founder of one contemporary fashion brand, whose sales are predominantly online, tells Drapers. “We closed it in line with the government requirements on 23 March and I’m unlikely to reopen it.

“Prior to the virus crisis hitting our shores, store revenue had begun to tumble. Customers still like shops, but to really drive footfall, those shops must provide an experience – something that is very hard to achieve without significant investment that, in my view, is better spent elsewhere.”



However, Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard, is confident that store footfall will bounce back from coronavirus. Retailers will need to balance complying with any necessary social-distancing measures with creating warm, friendly shopping environments, she argues. Shoppers will want to feel safe, but still experience the sense of fun and discovery that should come from visiting stores.

Merchandising will need to be less dense with larger spaces between displays Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard

“Store footfall stands a very good chance of recovering quickly – after weeks of social distancing, consumers are starting to go a bit stir crazy. What retailers need to do is make everyone feel comfortable about visiting stores and at the same time, creating an inviting experience.

“Merchandising will need to be less dense with larger spaces between displays, which will automatically create social distancing. Less stock in each display will also encourage shoppers to spread out more. Retailers could use online channels to promote the quieter periods and spread customer numbers throughout the day.

“Inevitably, there will be discounting in store, but that could be used to encourage footfall during timeframes with less traffic – come on a Thursday morning and get an extra 10% off, for example, if it is safe to do and complies with social distancing.”

Care in the community

Wehrle also argues that getting customers back into stores will hinge on more than discounting: “Retailers need to create communities among consumers, so that they have that desire to come and visit your shop for a reason that goes beyond price alone. Community, a sense of belonging and familiarity should be the focus.

“A lack of connection is something that people have really struggled with during social isolation and there’s an opportunity to create that in bricks-and-mortar stores – perhaps through small events or charity initiatives in store.”

Forward-thinking retailers are creating that sense of community even during the lockdown, to ensure they are at the front of customers’ minds upon reopening.

“We’ve been doing a lot on social media, particularly Instagram, to reach customers while the store is closed and hope that connection will encourage them back to the store when the time comes,” explains Sally Gott, co-founder of Winchester-based womenswear independent Sass & Edge.

We’ve been offering shopping via FaceTime. That’s something we can continue to do for customers who are wary about coming back to stores Sally Gott, co-founder of Winchester-based womenswear independent Sass & Edge

“We have posted Instagram stories of us trying products on, and run a weekly giveaway for keyworkers who are nominated by followers. It means that more customers now know us personally. We’re getting a lot of messages saying customers can’t wait to come in and see us when they can.

“We’ve also been offering shopping via FaceTime during the closure and that’s something we can continue to do for those customers who are wary about coming back to stores.”

Offering goodie bags for the first customers back in the store and perks such as a glass of champagne are other ways Sass & Edge will welcome shoppers back – although this may be harder to achieve and more costly for multiple retailers. Discounting will also be part of the Sass& Edge strategy.

“We’ve been offering 20% off everything during the lockdown to help get cash in, so there will be some promotions when we do reopen,” Gott adds. “It depends when we reopen as to what approach we take – if we can’t reopen until June, that’s when summer Sales would start anyway. It might be that we open with discounts of around 20% and then up it further for the summer Sales.”

Customer contact

Jo Davies, owner of Wilmslow womenswear independent Black White Denim, is also focusing on talking to customers as much as possible during the lockdown to encourage footfall back to the store once it reopens, although she is taking a different approach to discounting.

“We’re still in very regular contact with customers through email, text and Instagram – more so than ever. Customers are as desperate to see us as we are to see them. Depending on the time of year that we can reopen, we will not be using discounts as a motivation to return to the store – we’ve been having to use that tactic to keep us ticking over through the lockdown.

“If the restrictions lift at the same time that we would usually run a summer Sale, at the end of July or early July, then we will activate it as normal. Other than that, it will be all about the right product and people.”

Retailers cannot solely rely on consumer’s eagerness to get back to normality to reinvigorate store footfall once the lockdown lifts. Discounting is likely to be a large part of the strategy to attract customers through their doors.

However, businesses also need to concentrate on the personal aspect, and create a sense of community and connection with consumers now, to build relationships and reap the rewards of consumers visiting their stores in the future.