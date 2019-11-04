First Insight: Diversity and Inclusivity study

Gender Disconnects - the state of consumer spending on diversity and inclusivity in the UK and US.

First Insight conducted a consumer study in the US and the UK on the importance of inclusion and diversity factors, as well as shopping behaviors and influences driving purchase decisions.

As diversity and inclusion issues gain greater attention in retail worldwide, the study explored similarities and differences between male and female shoppers in the US and UK, related to the importance of diversity factors when making shopping decisions and expectations by consumers in both regions following the launch of an offensive product.

First Insight’s findings are based on the results of US and UK consumer studies fielded in September 2019.

