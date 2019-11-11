How to combat online fraud

Forter’s Fraud Attack Index provides retailers and fraud prevention professionals with a complete picture of the online retail ecosystem and insights into how to prevent online fraud.

Today, the customer journey has become more complex, particuarly as consumers engage with retailers, brands and products across numerous touchpoints as part of a truly omnichannel experience.

Forter’s Fraud Attack Index highlights changes within and across the dynamic world of digital commerce and examines shifting behaviours and new trends in online fraud attacks across global industries.

With over $140bn (£109bn) in e-commerce transactions, the report also explores the fraudulent modus operandi (MO) or methods by which fraudsters are leverage their attacks.

The data in the latest Fraud Attack Index is proof that, as the global payments and e-commerce system shifts, online criminals shift as well. As fraud focuses on weaker points in the system, merchants must expand their focus to protect themselves and their customers at all touchpoints.

Recent data reveals: 89% increase in loyalty program fraud Online clothing and accessories industry saw a 44% rise in attacks over the last year

A clear trend in online fraud is emerging as fraudsters shift their efforts from earlier in the customer journey and at the point of transaction, to gaining access to consumers’ accounts.

The report shows that fraudsters are having significantly more success in account takeover (ATO) attacks. In fact, 1.5 million individuals whose accounts had already been compromised had additional accounts opened in their name.

An understanding of payment trends, as well as account fraud and abuses in the market, combined with insights into how fraudsters approach and attempt to commit online fraud, will arm retailers with the ability to ensure their businesses and their customers are protected from the most common fraud methods and vulnerabilities.

