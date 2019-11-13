How to retain mobile shoppers at checkout

Bringing you Content From the Industry
Find out what makes mobile shoppers put items in their cart and then neglect to buy them.
For retailers, the cost of cart abandonment is enormous.
Research firm Baymard Institute estimate that cart abandonment leads to around £200bn in lost revenue every year.
In fact, 70% of online shoppers who add a product to their cart never complete the purchase, and this cart abandonment is even more common when shoppers are browsing on mobile.
Amazon Pay and Baymard Institute have launched a new report that includes small changes that can be made to mobile checkouts to yield big results. In fact, ecommerce sites can increase conversion rates by 35% solely through better checkout design.
Download the Mobile Checkout Optimisation report here and discover 10 ways to retain mobile shoppers during the checkout process.
