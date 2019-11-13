How to retain mobile shoppers at checkout

For retailers, the cost of cart abandonment is enormous.

Research firm Baymard Institute estimate that cart abandonment leads to around £200bn in lost revenue every year.

In fact, 70% of online shoppers who add a product to their cart never complete the purchase, and this cart abandonment is even more common when shoppers are browsing on mobile.

Amazon Pay and Baymard Institute have launched a new report that includes small changes that can be made to mobile checkouts to yield big results. In fact, ecommerce sites can increase conversion rates by 35% solely through better checkout design.

