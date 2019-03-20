Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Industry insight: Building a great ecommerce customer experience

20 March 2019

86% of customers are willing to pay more for a better customer experience. Give them what they want.

Your customers expect an experience on your site. A great experience; an experience that has been personalized for them. Where do you start when making something like that a reality?

This Exponea e-book will take you through the early stages of improving the customer experience on your site, followed by specific personalization strategies to start using, and a comparison of different product recommendation models so you can pick the best one for your business.

What are some of the highlights?

  • An explanation of conversion funnels and how to analyze them effectively
  • 14 specific personalization strategies, along with macro‑level personalization plan
  • An in‑depth look at different product recommendation use cases

Download the Exponea e-book here

