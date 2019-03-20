Industry insight: Building a great ecommerce customer experience

Bringing you Content From the Industry
86% of customers are willing to pay more for a better customer experience. Give them what they want.
Your customers expect an experience on your site. A great experience; an experience that has been personalized for them. Where do you start when making something like that a reality?
This Exponea e-book will take you through the early stages of improving the customer experience on your site, followed by specific personalization strategies to start using, and a comparison of different product recommendation models so you can pick the best one for your business.
What are some of the highlights?
- An explanation of conversion funnels and how to analyze them effectively
- 14 specific personalization strategies, along with macro‑level personalization plan
- An in‑depth look at different product recommendation use cases
Download the Exponea e-book here
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.