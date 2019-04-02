Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Industry insight: Fashion and ecommerce 2019

2 April 2019

To remain relevant and secure long-term revenue growth in the competitive world of online, fashion retailers need to keep on top of evolving global shopping trends.

From embracing omni-channel flows and leveraging social e-commerce, to offering a personalized and smooth shopping journey - we’ve created a new report that lays out what fashion retailers should be doing to meet customers’ increasingly sophisticated expectations.

In this report:

  • How to make the most of omnichannel to drive digital and physical sales
  • See why social media and technology are critical to boosting conversion rates
  • Learn how marketplaces are reshaping the business landscape.

Download this report here.

