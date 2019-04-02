Industry insight: Fashion and ecommerce 2019

Bringing you Content From the Industry
To remain relevant and secure long-term revenue growth in the competitive world of online, fashion retailers need to keep on top of evolving global shopping trends.
From embracing omni-channel flows and leveraging social e-commerce, to offering a personalized and smooth shopping journey - we’ve created a new report that lays out what fashion retailers should be doing to meet customers’ increasingly sophisticated expectations.
In this report:
- How to make the most of omnichannel to drive digital and physical sales
- See why social media and technology are critical to boosting conversion rates
- Learn how marketplaces are reshaping the business landscape.
