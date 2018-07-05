Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Industry Insight: How messenger marketing will change UK fashion

5 July 2018

What is this?

Bringing you Content From the Industry

Full screenTitelbild whitepaper uk fashion market01

Increasing digitization in all areas of life is reshaping the way we communicate. Technology allows people to always be connected and always be online, which has allowed communication trends to change and grow rapidly. Social networks seem to have passed their prime: Messaging apps allow more direct and immediate connection, and have become the most popular form of digital communication. 

Download this white paper to understand how messenger marketing will revolutionize the UK fashion market.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.