Industry Insight: How messenger marketing will change UK fashion

Bringing you Content From the Industry
Increasing digitization in all areas of life is reshaping the way we communicate. Technology allows people to always be connected and always be online, which has allowed communication trends to change and grow rapidly. Social networks seem to have passed their prime: Messaging apps allow more direct and immediate connection, and have become the most popular form of digital communication.
Download this white paper to understand how messenger marketing will revolutionize the UK fashion market.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.