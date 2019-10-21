Meet the 10 finalists for this year’s Adidas x Woolmark Performance Challenge

The finalists for this year’s Adidas x Woolmark Performance Challenge have been announced. The Woolmark Company and sports brand Adidas have shortlisted 10 students ahead of the final event, which is to be held in Munich, Germany, on 14 November 2019.

The Adidas x Woolmark Performance Challenge tasks tertiary students from across the world to apply the science and performance benefits of Australian merino wool to innovative new product applications. It drives solutions to issues in the sports and outdoor industry that can benefit the industry as a whole.

Students studying a wide range of specialisms – from product design, industrial design, advanced materials, and performance/product engineering, to textile futures, innovation and new applications – are invited to take part.

The 10 finalists for this year second edition of the Adidas x Woolmark Performance Challenge are:

Name University Country Nationality Adilya Botabayeva Raffles Milano Instituto di Moda e Design Italy Kazakhstan Andrea Colletto Politecnico di Torino Italy Italy Eleonora Cocomazzi Raffles Instituto Moda e Design Italy Italy Hannah Greenshield Manchester Metropolitan University UK UK Hope Kemp-Hanson Savannah College of Art and Design USA USA Hyokyoung Lee Institut Français de la Mode France South Korea Jiachen Zhong Institut Français de la Mode France China Luisa Wandscheer Raffles Milano Instituto di Moda e Design Italy Brazil Rebecca Marsden Royal College of Art UK Ireland Sarah Klecker University of Oregon USA USA

More than 1,060 students from over 115 educational institutions in 21 countries put themselves forward for the Challenge. The 10 finalists were brought to Shanghai for three days of training workshops with The Woolmark Company and its partners to develop their knowledge of merino wool and their capacity as innovators.

Winning students will receive a cash prize of €10,000 (£8,500), plus career development and commercial opportunities including a three-month internship with the Adidas, and the opportunity to sell their idea to Adidas or The Woolmark Company.

In addition to the student’s individual prize, their university course is also awarded a cash prize of €10,000, in recognition of its role in developing and supporting the growth of some of the most innovative minds of the next generation.

“It has been a pleasure for us to see the work from all of the talented applicants, to see so many forward-thinking and problem-solving ideas,” said Adidas senior design director Tillmann Studrucker. “Once again, selecting the final 10 was not an easy task. I am looking forward to meeting the finalists in person in Munich and ultimately selecting the winner of the 2019 Adidas x Woolmark Performance Challenge. Finding the perfect combination of high tech and Merino wool, made relevant for an urban lifestyle, has been the challenge and the measure against which the judges vote.”

The story of the Challenge

Launched in 2018, the Woolmark Performance Challenge inspires science, technology, and design academics to develop innovative product solutions for performance-led apparel, by harnessing the unique natural properties of Australian merino wool. Finalists have the chance to win a prize of €10,000 (£8,500) and a three-month internship with Adidas.

“The Woolmark Performance Challenge builds strategic and collaborative relationships with global performance-focused brands – who have the potential to understand and adopt new innovations – and reinforces the recognition of Australian merino wool as the world’s greatest natural performance fibre,” explains The Woolmark Company managing director Stuart McCullough. “By providing this platform for students about to enter the workforce, we are able to offer an understanding and knowledge of the innovative nature of Australian wool and provide real-life solutions which will undoubtedly benefit the global sports and outdoor industry.”

The activewear market is the fastest-growing sector of the $1.7 trillion global textile business. The Woolmark Company’s investment in the sports and outdoor market seeks to build demand pressure in a consumer segment in which wool, as a fibre, has had a relativity low market share. Innovating with natural fibres – such as wool – not only allows for a point of difference, but also fulfils the demand for an environmentally aware consumer seeking a healthier lifestyle.

Performance apparel is one of the fastest growing sectors in the global textile industry. LS:N Global’s Fashion Futures 2018 report states: “Morgan Stanley predicted that from 2015 to 2020, the global athletic apparel industry would grow by about 30% to £63.4bn ($83bn, €71bn), while in the US fashion sector athleisure already dominates the market, accounting for 24% of the nation’s total clothing sales.”

This growth can be attributed to an emergence of new technologies, new sporting trends and a shift in people’s attitude towards health and fitness. In addition, consumers are becoming more aware of the impact their purchasing decisions have on the planet and are demanding natural alternatives for their product and apparel needs.

The Woolmark Company and Adidas believe that exciting innovations for natural fibres using smart textiles; nanotechnology; and design, finishing, and production developments, will create problem-solving solutions to these consumer expectations and values.

Students are encouraged to think about the long term. They should consider how the impact of technological advances and shifts in consumer attitudes, environmental and/or cultural issues, would affect their concept and its value.

Benefits of merino wool

Wool has not been traditionally considered as a material for sportswear. However, Australian merino wool has a range of unique qualities that make it suitable for use in activewear.

Breathable

Merino wool fibres can absorb large quantities of moisture vapour then move it away to evaporate into the air.

Reactive

Merino wool reacts to changes in body temperature to keep the wearer warm when it is cold, while releasing heat and moisture when it’s hot.

Holds its shape

The natural elasticity and crimp of the merino fibre means there is less chance of a garment sagging or losing its shape.

Resistant to static

Merino wool’s moisture-absorption qualities prevent the build up of static electricity. It is less likely to cling and will pick up less dust than other fabrics.

Fire resistant

A fabric made entirely of wool does not readily catch fire. It burns slowly and self-extinguishes when the source of the flame is removed.

Stain resistant

Merino fibres have a natural protective layer that helps to prevent stains from being absorbed.

Odour resistant

Merino wool fibres remove and lock away the odour molecules from sweat, which are then removed on washing.

Machine washable

Recent innovations mean many merino wool garments can now be machine washed and tumble dried.

Provides UV protection

Merino wool has a naturally high UV protection.

Handle and drape

The fine, resilient fibres of Australian merino wool give it excellent drape.

Colour

Merino wool garments are colourfast, as the dye penetrates through to the core of the fibre and does not fade with washing.

Wide applications

Australian Merino wool comes in an abundance of textures, structures, weaves and weights. It is adaptable, flexible and tailors easily.

About The Woolmark Company

The Woolmark Company’s network of relationships spans the international textile and fashion industries. It is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of around 60,000 wool producer that help fund the company. It promotes Australian wool’s position as the ideal natural fibre and premier ingredient in luxury apparel.





