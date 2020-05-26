Optimising your online operations

Ecommerce is the only route to revenue for “non-essential” retail. Experts give their advice for brands and retailers to be at the top of their online game.

On 23 March, online suddenly – and dramatically – became retailers’ only revenue stream. Never before has so much rested on having a strong ecommerce offer. Now is not the time to lose possible sales through a glitchy website, lengthy checkout process or unexpectedly high delivery costs.

The short-term crisis is also likely to have a long-term impact on how consumers shop, pressing the accelerator pedal on the channel shift to online. Retailers need their online offers to be in fighting shape, both to weather store closures and ensure they survive the retail landscape of the future.

Despite an overall weakening of the market, some pureplay etailers have experienced increased demand in recent weeks. In its full-year results published on 22 April, Boohoo Group said that, although there was a marked decrease in year-on-year growth in March, its trading performance has picked up and it had “improved year-on-year sales growth in April”.

More than 30% of UK consumers are spending more online, a report published in April by analyst Jefferies found. It also predicts that the lockdown will drive more widespread adoption of online shopping for discretionary product in the future.

Those findings are backed up by a report published the same month by consultant Capgemini, which found 40% of consumers are expected to have a high number of interactions with online retail channels in the next six to nine months, compared with 30% pre-pandemic.

Retailers that crack their online offers now will reap the benefits long term, but meeting customers’ ecommerce expectations is no mean feat, warns Richard Lim, chief executive of data provider Retail Economics: “This is a time when getting your online proposition right and delivering above expectations can really help retailers form trusted and long-lasting relationships with customers – but it is easier said than done.

“Trying to adhere to social-distancing rules and dealing with higher levels of staff sickness in warehouses is very challenging. Many consumers are finding the experience of shopping online during the current situation, even at their favourite retailers, very frustrating.”

Speak the truth

Clear communication is critical to prevent consumer frustration from issues such as slow delivery during lockdown, argues Jeremy Wilson, chief commercial officer at ecommerce consultancy Practicology: “It is absolutely critical that retailers communicate what they are doing to keep staff and customers safe in the current environment. No customer wants to feel they are putting lives at risk when they purchase from you.

”Under normal circumstances, fast delivery would be one of the most important elements of a good online offer. Obviously, that may not be possible at the moment, but customers will accept that if you talk to them clearly and explain the reasons why.”

Elliott Jacobs, director of commerce consulting at commerce agency LiveArea, agrees: “Retailers need to prove themselves trustworthy during this period. If my order is going to be a little late, then that’s fine, but don’t tell me that it is going to arrive tomorrow if it is actually going to arrive in a week.”

A long wait for delivery and lengthy checkout processes are critical factors in basket abandonment and lost sales.

Izabela Catiru, product marketing manager at ecommerce solutions provider ChannelAdvisor, says: “Long delivery times are usually one very important reason for basket abandonment, although during the pandemic consumers do understand that delivery may take longer.

“Another obstacle is consumers feeling that there are just too many forms and fields to fill in. They want to buy with as few clicks as possible.”

She also urges retailers to rethink their approach to retargeting – where consumers see adverts for products they have looked at or added to their baskets on social media or other websites – to drive efficiency while sales are down during the lockdown.

“Retailers should be concentrating on targeting customers who have visited their website with high levels of intent – those who have added a product to their basket or spend a long time browsing. It is likely that those customers really were interested in purchasing but dropped off because they had a Zoom meeting, or the kids started screaming. It’s important to retarget them, rather than consumers who spent just a few minutes on your site.”

Daniel Bobroff, founder of technology consultancy Coded Futures, argues logistics and supply chains should be retailers’ first port of call when it comes to optimising online offers: “RFID [radio frequency identification] has gone from being an interesting technology to a must-have for retailers. There are entire job titles being created around RFID. Making stock accessible and knowing what you’ve got, and where it is, is vital.

“Supply chain technologies that allow retailers to digitise physical product will only become more useful as retailers start to re-imagine the role of stores after the pandemic: they will become mini-distribution centres. You can’t meet consumer demand if you don’t know where your product is. This isn’t particularly new, but retailers will be forced to take action as a result of Covid-19.”

His views are echoed by LiveArea’s Jacobs, who tells Drapers: “There is a real risk stores could shut again as a result of a future wave of the virus. This experience will have taught retailers that investing in ecommerce is crucial. Tools that can provide stock accuracy – across your different warehouses and stores – are a huge benefit.”

Coded Futures’ Bobroff also argues that retailers must focus on creating engaging, interesting experiences online: “Many websites haven’t moved beyond just being a catalogue of products on a computer – there’s still an awful lot more to do around delivering a digital experience that is interactive.

“One example could be outfit builders that allow you to see the product on an avatar of yourself. For many, retail is a leisure activity – but shopping online could be a lot more fun. There will be less tolerance of ‘groundhog day’ digital experiences once we’re on the other side of the pandemic.”

Long-term change

In the long term, retailers also need to be thinking about how they might have to adapt their online offers to reflect the post-Covid-19 world. Changes introduced during the pandemic are likely to transform ecommerce consumer expectations, predicts analyst GlobalData. Lingering hygiene concerns and societal changes, such as where consumers work in the future, are likely to affect delivery, fulfilment and returns.

“The impacts of Covid-19 have the potential to decrease the popularity of click and collect beyond the outbreak,” explains GlobalData retail analyst Emily Salter. “More people are expected to work from home in the long term, so will be able to accept home deliveries. Additionally, when stores reopen, many consumers will be reluctant to visit busy locations because of lingering concerns around their health. Consumers may switch to third-party pick-up options instead, especially lockers, as this fulfilment method has no contact with others.”

Consumers could also become accustomed to longer return periods offered during the outbreak: many retailers – online pureplays and high street giants alike – have tripled the number of days customers have to make returns. Topshop is offering 45-day returns, Asos 90 days and H&M 100 days.

The retail landscape will be changed permanently by Covid-19’s acceleration of spending away from bricks and mortar to online. Retailers need robust, agile online strategies and operations more than ever to compete for what is likely to be depleted shopper spending capacity post-pandemic.