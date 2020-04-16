Could Covid-19 push landlords to the brink?

The coronavirus crisis has forced the closure of many retail stores. Will landlords be the forgotten sector in the fallout?

Just two days before the March quarterly rent deadline, prime minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all non-essential stores, including fashion retailers, to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Institutional landlords, having already been inundated with coronavirus rent concession requests from retailers, now faced the reality of shopping centres in which they could open very few stores, if any at all. As a result, quarterly rental income for retail property companies such as Intu, Hammerson and British Land, due on 25 March, plummeted. Many retailers, left with a store portfolio that could no longer generate income, refused to pay the landlords in a bid to preserve cashflow.

Retail property consultancy Knight Frank estimates that just 33% of retailers met their quarterly rent obligations in full and on time and that the majority – including Debenhams, Superdry and Monsoon Accessorize – pushed for concessions including three-to-six-month rent holidays.

A lot of retailers that had a rent holiday in March are going to push for the same come June Stephen Springham, Knight Frank

Others, including Frasers Group, looked to switch from quarterly to monthly rent payments, and in some cases, such as H&M Group, transition to turnover rents.

“The fact that quarterly rent day fell a day after the UK went into lockdown was a coincidence of epic proportions. You really could not make it up,” says Stephen Springham, head of retail research at Knight Frank. “Unsurprisingly, the ensuing ‘negotiations’ between landlords and tenants reached unprecedented levels.

“A lot of retailers that had a rent holiday in March are going to push for the same come June [the next quarterly deadline] as well, for the very simple reason that they will be in a worse cash position than they were at the end of March. That is inevitable.

“But you’ve got to recognise the landlords’ position as well. They haven’t done anything wrong in this crisis but often don’t get much sympathy. They require that income just as much as the retailer needs the cash from the consumer.”

With tenants facing their own immediate cashflow issues as fashion retail operations are brought to a standstill, will landlords be pushed to the brink?

“It does worry me that these short-term seismic issues are going to have long-term implications [for the retail property sector],” says Mark Burlton, managing director of independent retail real estate company Cross Border Retail. “This is the last thing that landlords needed. Everything that is associated with the Covid-19 situation comes on top of years of bad news: company voluntary arrangements, bankruptcies, the switch to ecommerce and general loss of supply of new brands coming into the market.

“Landlords are now caught between a rock and a hard place. What are they going to do, bankrupt all these tenants, and then have no one to come in and fill the space that they vacate once the crisis is over? The immediate task for landlords is to have some very challenging financing discussions with their banks.”

For Burlton, the situation is an opportunity for the retail property industry to let go of upward-only rent reviews, and put in place turnover-based leases. He calls for government backed legislation to transfer all rent payments to turnover percentages, “but with a kicker for landlords to reflect domestic online sales … to allow retailers to pay a rent they can afford and landlords to properly value their assets with a view to future growth.”

The landlord currently under the most scrutiny is Trafford Centre and Lakeside owner Intu Properties. In early March, the shopping centre owner failed in its planned equity raise aimed at shoring up its balance sheet, increasing its risk of breaching certain debt covenants in July 2020.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Intu had been hit hard by an onslaught of CVAs in the retail sector, and reported a £2bn loss for the year to 31 December 2019. Its plans to deleverage its balance sheet via an equity raise were further hampered by the market volatility resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Having received just 29% of rent due across its UK centres on March 25, Intu now looks almost certain to fail on the due covenants if unable to reach an agreement with lenders. As a response to the current situation, the landlord is understood to have appointed CBRE to help sell three of its assets: Intu Merry Hill in Birmingham, Intu Milton Keynes and Intu’s 50% stake in St David’s in Cardiff.

It is also understood that Intu has turned to the banks to request relaxations on their covenants, some of which are based on rental income.

The landlords who will be most affected by this will be the ones with the biggest portfolios Property adviser

“I don’t think Intu will benefit from the banks’ more relaxed approach in [the face of coronavirus], because they were likely going to breach anyway before this happened” one property expert tells Drapers. “And even if they were to be more relaxed, it would be a stay of execution, as the banks are not going to say, ‘Forget about your debt.’”

The property expert adds that landlords will be “bottom of the pecking order” when it comes to support from the government and banks, behind other businesses including retailers.

Intu declined to comment.

Intu Merry Hill is reportedly up for sale

Ahead of rent deadline day, the government announced protection from eviction for commercial tenants unable to pay their rental instalments over the coming three months. However, little support has been offered to landlords themselves, and the industry has called for more flexibility from banks and lenders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“The landlords who will be most affected by this will be the ones with the biggest portfolios,” says one property adviser. “The investment market is going nowhere, as most investment agents have been furloughed. It’s going to be bad, and no one is going to want to buy.

“What can the landlords do in reality [to mitigate the effects of coronavirus]? The government hasn’t provided support. Intu has approached the bank for help and the bank have told them to issue statutory demands on rent.”

Drapers understands that some of the big landlords have begun threatening retailers with statutory rent demands. The demands give retailers 21 days in which to pay their owed rent, at which point if they still have not paid, they can be legally classed as insolvent. This gives landlords the legal right to pursue them for the unpaid rent.

Vicky Hernandez, retail estate team partner at law firm Royds Withy King, said: “The government hasn’t yet prevented landlords taking these other insolvency actions against tenants. It is a real consideration for those landlords facing pressure from their banks to do something as they fight for survival themselves.

“There are different insolvency routes they could take, but I think the statutory demand route is the most cost effective [for landlords] on a large-scale basis. However, if this does happen, there will be a huge outcry, and hopefully the government will step in.”

The structural changes that were playing out over a longer period have accelerated Darren Richards, British Land

“[The financial impact of coronavirus] will undoubtedly push landlords and retail property businesses to the brink,” British Land’s head of real estate, Darren Richards, tells Drapers. “Just as we are seeing it push some retailers over the edge, some owners will not survive, or will struggle to survive without assistance.

“In the short term, the key impact is going to be around cashflow and trying to work with customers to manage this through this period. We have offered rent deferrals for mid-sized businesses that are significantly financially impacted by the crisis, and forgoing rent for smaller, more vulnerable operators.”

The landlord expects rent deferrals of around £40m, to be paid over the six quarters from September 2020, and a financial impact of around £3m from those smaller retailers released from their rental obligations until June.

British Land has successfully extended and amended one of its unsecured revolving credit facilities of £450m. It has £1.2bn of available cash and undrawn facilities, and no requirement to refinance until 2024.

However, in the longer term, Richards says the retail property landscape remains uncertain: “What we can definitely say is the structural changes that were playing out over a longer period have accelerated, such as a reduction in the overall amount of physical retail space in the UK.”

Lisette van Doorn, chief executive of real estate research organisation Urban Land Institute, agrees that the impact of Covid-19 “will provide a much more urgent trigger” towards the diversification of tenants at large shopping centres: “With the deterioration of operating performance, [rental] values will be forced down. The situation will make [landlords] see that long-term diversification and continuity of cashflows is more important than maximising the rent in the short term.

“Therefore, it may provide a [further] trigger to reposition these centres more as community centres. If you were to have a centre that would then have some medical services or a library, it may not pay the highest rent, but it will keep the footfall going in similar periods of potential economic deterioration. A library won’t go bust in a downturn.”

As landlords and retailers continue to hash out coronavirus concessions, landlords are calling for the government to step in. They are also lobbying for lenders and funders such as banks to grant the property sector the same flexibility that they are providing to tenants.

British Land’s Richards adds: “We are supportive of government measures, and appreciate that they are having to make decisions quickly: they are absolutely doing their best with the hand they’ve been dealt. However, the next step will be for government to ensure that the responsibility for supporting the retail industry doesn’t sit solely with landlords.”

Covid-19 has seemingly accelerated the institutional issues facing the retail property sector including rent structures, the shift to online retail, and the changing role of shopping centres. As some players fall in the face of the crisis, others, with support from the government, must take the opportunity to drive the change needed for the sector to survive.