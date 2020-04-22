Six of the bestselling lockdown categories

Typical spending patterns for spring and summer have been thrown out of the window by confined consumers. Drapers looks into which categories are retaining relevance.

Abnormal living habits have become the new normal for housebound consumers under lockdown. Spending habits and priorities continue to shift, but as the upheaval settles into reality, retailers are beginning to adjust their offers to focus on areas that are still generating demand, and seeking to offset losses in categories that would typically be performing well at this time of year.

International travel restrictions and the suspension of weddings have killed off demand for swimwear, high summer product and occasionwear. Homewares, activewear, beauty and basics, meanwhile, are enjoying a surge.

Many retailers have already shifted communications and marketing to drive sales in these areas. Others are pivoting to focus on better-performing categories. Next, for example, after shutting online operations in March, reopened warehouses mid-April to offer homeware, childrenswear and a small range of clothing.

Drapers looks into what shoppers are buying right now, and finds out how retailers are capturing the demand.

Enduring demand for everyday essentials Glamour and occasionwear is far from consumers ’minds in lockdown. However, sales of casual classics such as T-shirts and basics in neutral, seasonless styles, and denim are holding up. Emily Gordon-Smith, director of consumer product at trends intelligence business Stylus, explains how retailers can capitalise: “Focus on what consumers need right now and items that will have lasting relevancy – particularly basics and season-neutral items. “We have talked about seasonless for a long time and now see this trend really coming into its own.” Next childrenswear Anusha Couttigane, principal fashion analyst at Kantar, agrees: “Ordinary fashion goods and basics [non-trend-led styles] are performing better than other categories. This might mean there is more resilience for casual brands, as long-term basics may do better.” One category of essentials where demand persists is childrenswear. Growing, active children need clothes to see them through the long days at home. However, while Couttigane agrees that the need for clothes that are not school uniform could lead to increased demand in general kidswear, she stresses that the convenience and value of these offers will be core to any uplift in sales. “Taking advantage of this relies on a robust offer online – brands such as Marks & Spencer, Next and H&M could do well,” she says. “However, parents like to take children into shops to ensure fit, so retailers might see a higher degree of returns because of fit issues.” Both Couttigane and Gordon-Smith add that supermarkets and general good retailers are likely to benefit from this focus on necessities – as people consolidate their spending in one online order – rather than shopping for basics with multiple retailers.

Little luxuries and the “lipstick effect” Kantar’s Couttigane observes that while basics are thriving with bigger retailers, sales of small luxuries, such as beauty buys are increasing. “We’re seeing the resurgence of the “lipstick effect”: people can’t afford to buy into luxury goods, so are buying smaller indulgences,” she says. “People that have city jobs where they would normally be commuting or would have other overheads are redeploying that spend on little treats for themselves to get them through.” For example, some retailers have reported that sales of luxury tops and jewellery have been comparatively resilient. Zoom meetings, Skype calls and video conferencing have fuelled the idea of people dressing “from the waist up”. Henry Graham, co-founder and creative director of independent London store and brand marketplace Wolf & Badger, says tops and statement jewellery have remained strong sellers in recent weeks, as shoppers dress to impress on camera. Wolf & Badger reports strong sales of statement tops, as people dress to impress “from the waist up” for online meetings

The seductive appeal of stay-at-home sexy lingerie Pour Moi is “pulling forward sexy and sport, and pushing back on swim” In contrast to shoppers’ continuing need for basics, in the lingerie market sales of “sexy” and romantic lingerie are soaring. Stylus’s Gordon-Smith, explains: “The more luxe aspects of lingerie sit in the category of small indulgences. We know when times get tough, people will reduce the number of items they buy and opt for things that bring comfort or provide the feel-good factor. “This is an opportunity all retailers can leverage and those that are staying open are betting on this.” Michael Thompson, CEO and founder of lingerie brand Pour Moi, says that while shoppers are on the hunt for comfortable and practical lingerie, they are also hungry for more seductive options. He says that sales of these styles have grown by more than 30% since the government mandated the public stay at home. “Sexy lingerie sales tend to be down at this time of year, but now they are increasing,” he says. “People are looking both for something cocooning and comfortable, and they’re also looking for something for a “date night in”. Couples are trying to stay to connected: making an effort and dressing up for date night even when they’re apart.” He explains that the brand has pivoted away from seasonal swimwear focus in the current situation, and is instead pushing romantic, sports and a comfort styles to customers: “We are prioritising with our factories, and being really careful with ordering,” he says. “We’re really trying to work with our factories to pull forward sexy and sport, and pushing back on the swim. We already have a lot of stock [in swim]. we are holding it for now, and some will be good for next year instead.”

Activewear for limbering up under lockdown Nimble Activewear The UK has become a nation of living room lungers, balcony yogis and once-a-day around the park runners: people are striving to maintain physical and mental fitness even though gyms are closed. As a result, activewear and sportswear demand remains relatively stable. Katia Santilli, co-founder of premium activewear brand Nimble, which is stocked by retailers including Browns, Fashercise and Chiswick independent retailer Damsel, explains that this demand for activewear is holding up from customers around the globe. “In the current climate, people are spending more of their time in activewear than ever before – both because of the increased focus on health and wellness, as well as the fact in many countries, exercising is one of the key reasons for getting some fresh air and leaving the house. “It’s more important than ever that activewear performs but also looks great and provides the customer with value.” Shoppers’ demands are shifting, and Santilli says consumers are looking for attributes that enhance the WOFH (Work Out From Home) practicalities of their purchases. “Customers are washing and re-wearing their activewear daily, so it’s important that the materials are easy to care for and that the products are comfortable and functional, too.” Nimble co-founder Vera Yan lists cosy loungewear and performance items such as zip-top sweaters and high-waist leggings as recent top sellers for the brand: “As people are adjusting to their new life, we are seeing a steady demand across both our performance pieces and also our cosy lifestyle pieces.”

Health, beauty and wellness at home Tangential to the focus on fitness, the current situation has exacerbated the existing trend for beauty, self-care and wellness. Health and beauty are on the rise. Premium lifestyle brand Nuddy’s core product is a sustainably produced, shea butter hand soap that retails at £4.95 and is stocked in the UK by Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and more than 70 independents. Founder Kassi Emadi reports that direct sales increased 700% in March, as people hunt for products that combine care, luxury and wellbeing. “Now, more than ever, consumers are concerned with not only their physical health, but their mental health,” says Emadi. “For a lot of people ‘self-care’ is something that is now actively carved out in their day-to-day schedule. They’re looking for brands and products that resonate with them. They’re not so concerned about the price tag as long as it makes them feel good, feel relaxed, and mostly, feel happy. CurrentBody “In light of the current crisis, consumers have a lot more time on their hands and many are willing to explore new more luxe products, those that they might not just find on a quick sweep through a supermarket beauty aisle.” In addition to luxury beauty products, shoppers are also now hunting for items to help them maintain their standard beauty routines when they are confined to their homes. Beauty device ecommerce site CurrentBody specialises in products such as at home laser hair removal devices, LED anti-ageing items, and electric cleansing tools. CEO and co-founder Laurence Newman explains that finding ways to replicate normal beauty routines at home has been an important part of finding a new normal for many, and as such beauty device sales are on the rise. “People staying at home has meant no trips to salons, spas, clinics or dentists and this has meant home use equipment has played an important role in keeping people’s health and beauty routines,” he says. “There is nothing to suggest home use devices aren’t here to stay. Technologies are improving in many new areas, too – female tech, mental health, sleep and acne – so I expect this to continue.”