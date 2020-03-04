Collaborating for change: sustainability report 2020

The theme of this year’s Drapers Sustainable Fashion conference is “collaborating for change” – an overarching sentiment that is permeating the industry, and one that cropped up many times while working on this new report.

The time for change is now, and the industry at large is taking note. But for brands and businesses of all sizes and scope to turn the dial on environmental issues and sustainable progress, one of the most effective ways to make a difference is to collaborate.

The report includes:

An interview with sustainability pioneer Dio Kurazawa, co-founder of The Bear Scouts, about how he is working with brands to clean up fashion’s supply chain

An exploration of circularity, and how brands and retailers are closing the loop via initiatives such as rental, reselling and recycling

A look at the industry’s packaging problem and how fashion retailers are implementing sustainable alternatives

Profiles of three brands that are leading the way with new approaches to sustainable products, from reworking deadstock to innovative new fabrications

A guide to the many sustainability certifications and accreditations, and how businesses are communicating their eco credentials

Click here to read the full report.