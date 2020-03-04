Collaborating for change: sustainability report 2020

Drapers’ latest report explores some of the key issues driving sustainability forward and uncovers how the industry is working together for change.
The theme of this year’s Drapers Sustainable Fashion conference is “collaborating for change” – an overarching sentiment that is permeating the industry, and one that cropped up many times while working on this new report.
The time for change is now, and the industry at large is taking note. But for brands and businesses of all sizes and scope to turn the dial on environmental issues and sustainable progress, one of the most effective ways to make a difference is to collaborate.
- An interview with sustainability pioneer Dio Kurazawa, co-founder of The Bear Scouts, about how he is working with brands to clean up fashion’s supply chain
- An exploration of circularity, and how brands and retailers are closing the loop via initiatives such as rental, reselling and recycling
- A look at the industry’s packaging problem and how fashion retailers are implementing sustainable alternatives
- Profiles of three brands that are leading the way with new approaches to sustainable products, from reworking deadstock to innovative new fabrications
- A guide to the many sustainability certifications and accreditations, and how businesses are communicating their eco credentials
Collaborating for change: sustainability 2020 is a Drapers Bespoke report, created in partnership with Thrift+ and ZigZig Global. Click here to find out more about working with Drapers.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.