Connected Consumer 2019

The Connected Consumer - Drapers’ multichannel customer insight report - shines a light on how fashion shoppers are using mobile, social and store shopping.

The report explores how online and mobile habits are changing, and charts which channels are becoming popular among younger consumers.

It discusses social shopping behaviour in-depth: which networks are most likely to lead to a sale, which are most inspiring, and the numbers of people who report following – and buying from – retailers and brands via social media.

The report also explores store shopping behaviour, attitudes to delivery, and the ways people are using their smartphones in store, as well as other forms of in-store technology. Click here to download it.