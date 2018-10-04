Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Data: How fashion’s connected consumers are evolving

4 October 2018By

Full screenConnectedconsumer index image

Our annual survey of fashion shoppers provides in-depth insight into what shoppers want in a multichannel retail world. 

Drapers’ annual survey of consumer behaviour gives a snapshot into what fashion consumers want today – from the social networks shoppers are most likely to buy from, to how much people are willing to pay for delivery. 

Read the report to find out:

  • The split between online and mobile, and how the channels are evolving
  • Why attitudes towards technologies such as fit tech are improving
  • The differences between younger and older shoppers

Access the report here 

 

