Data: How fashion’s connected consumers are evolving

Our annual survey of fashion shoppers provides in-depth insight into what shoppers want in a multichannel retail world.
Drapers’ annual survey of consumer behaviour gives a snapshot into what fashion consumers want today – from the social networks shoppers are most likely to buy from, to how much people are willing to pay for delivery.
Read the report to find out:
- The split between online and mobile, and how the channels are evolving
- Why attitudes towards technologies such as fit tech are improving
- The differences between younger and older shoppers
