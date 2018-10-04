Data: How fashion’s connected consumers are evolving

Our annual survey of fashion shoppers provides in-depth insight into what shoppers want in a multichannel retail world.

Drapers’ annual survey of consumer behaviour gives a snapshot into what fashion consumers want today – from the social networks shoppers are most likely to buy from, to how much people are willing to pay for delivery.

Read the report to find out:

The split between online and mobile, and how the channels are evolving

Why attitudes towards technologies such as fit tech are improving

The differences between younger and older shoppers

Access the report here