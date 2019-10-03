Drapers and Klarna launch Next Generation Entrepreneurs

Our new report lists the founders challenging the status quo.
Drapers’ Next Generation Entrepreneurs are the founders and chief executives that we think are changing fashion. The list shines a light on the new wave of game-changers, innovators and boundary-breakers that are making their mark on the UK fashion industry, as well as emerging businesses that exhibit innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.
Written in partnership with Klarna, this report highlights the founders and leaders who are helping to create the industry of the future and challenge the status quo. You can register to download it for free here.
