Drapers Guide: Customer Reviews

When online customer reviews were first introduced back in the 1990s, most retailers thought they were a terrible idea. The notion of allowing negative feedback to be freely available right next to the product you’re trying to sell felt, at the very least, counter-intuitive. But reviews are a textbook example of an online feature that in theory feels like madness, but in reality, perfectly solves a problem.

