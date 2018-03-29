Drapers Report: The future of automation in fashion

Much of the focus on automation has been fear-driven discussion around job losses. But there is another side to the trend. Automation also has the potential to assist creative workers, removing administrative work and augmenting their skills, and giving retailers better and more accurate control over crucial parts of their business.

Getting the balance right ultimately means a better customer experience, improved conversion, and greater growth potential.

However, there is a fine line to tread when automating the management of the “personal” relationships between retailers and brands, and their customers.

In this report, we chart the steps retailers should take to get the balance right, and explore the areas of fashion where automation and artificial intelligence could boost staff in creative roles.

Click here to download the report.