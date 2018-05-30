Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Webinar: Why RFID is gaining momentum in fashion

30 May 2018

Earlier this month Drapers hosted a live discussion with SML and Zebra on how – and why – fashion retailers are adopting RFID at an accelerating rate. 

The discussion covered the benefits of RFID (radio frequency identification), how it is helping to enable real-time stock visibility and how it is leading to sales increases. It also touched on how to make sure return on investment is achieved quickly. 

Click here to download and listen again to the conversation. 

 

