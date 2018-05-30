Drapers Webinar: Why RFID is gaining momentum in fashion

Earlier this month Drapers hosted a live discussion with SML and Zebra on how – and why – fashion retailers are adopting RFID at an accelerating rate.
The discussion covered the benefits of RFID (radio frequency identification), how it is helping to enable real-time stock visibility and how it is leading to sales increases. It also touched on how to make sure return on investment is achieved quickly.
Click here to download and listen again to the conversation.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.