Ecommerce Snapshot: Fashion's Q3 online performance

28 September 2018By

Full screenEbay web index q3

The Drapers Ecommerce Snapshot gives a comprehensive overview of fashion’s digital performance over the last quarter. 

Drapers, in partnership with Ebay, provides the quarterly Ecommerce Snapshot of data on online fashion retail’s KPIs and trends.

Q3 was a mixed bag for fashion retailers – even in the online realm, which can normally be relied upon to provide strong growth. England’s exit from the World Cup dampened spending, which was only partly improved by the hot weather.

Looking forward, and the most important quarter of the year is starting – all eyes in fashion retail are now on the peak Q4 trading period.

Download the full report to see how Q3 performed, and trends to expect from 2018’s golden quarter.

 

 

 

