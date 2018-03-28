Ecommerce snapshot: quarterly update on key data and trends

Online sales continue to soar across the fashion industry. But, as the market matures – figures from IMRG Capgemini show 2017 growth plateaued at 12.1%, down from 15.9% in 2016 – retailers and brands must focus their efforts on the areas that will provide the greatest returns.

With this in mind, Drapers, in parthership with Ebay, has launched the quarterly Ecommerce Snapshot, which provides data on online fashion retail’s KPIs and trends.

Covering “big picture” performance data, as well as key facts and figures on growth areas such as luxury, mobile and the international market, the quarterly update will also identify digital retail innovations, such as voice and visual search, that are changing the game for retailers and brands.

This first Drapers’ Ecommerce Snapshot also looks at trends in delivery.

From pureplays adopting a bricks-and-mortar presence, to traditional retailers expanding online operations and fashion start-ups, this data offers invaluable insights for anyone working in the industry today.

