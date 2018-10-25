Fashion's new digital journey

Retail brands now have more data than ever to handle and more daily decisions to make. Automation is helping, but the key to combining human expertise with increasingly advanced machines is balance. Drapers’ new report, in association with Attraqt, explores:
- Why the ideal customer journey requires a blend of human expertise and well-designed algorithms.
- How to maintain better control over the way products are presented online.
- Search and navigation are still pain points online, and different kinds of shoppers need different forms of assistance when finding their way around a site.
- There are simple ways to adapt the journey for a consumer, even if you don’t know who he or she is.
- It’s not all about conversion rate - other metrics matter when building the right path for an online shopper.
The details of each automation project will vary, but the results will be similar: an online offer that is not just able to cope with the vagaries of a fast-evolving fashion consumer, but is one step ahead of them. Download the free report here.
