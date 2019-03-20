Five ways AI is working for fashion retailers

It’s not just a buzzword – artificial intelligence is changing how retailers do business in tangible ways. In our new report, we speak to some of the retailers using the technology about how AI is changing things for them.
It’s easy to be immediately switched off by tech buzzwords that get talked about a lot, but as River Island, Shop Direct, H&M and N Brown show in this report, there are multiple places it is making a real difference. We’re not at widespread adoption just yet, but the space is moving quickly. As we explore in these chapters, AI (as well as its close relations automation and machine learning) is already changing the game.
In this report, we explore how:
- Artificial intelligence is reducing time to market for new products
- It’s evolving search and ways consumers are discovering new items
- It is helping retailers to understand what to do next
- It is changing staff roles and freeing up time
- It is spotting trends and helping retailers future-proof the business
Download the report to find out how H&M, N Brown, River Island and others are using AI in 2019
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.