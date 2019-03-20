Five ways AI is working for fashion retailers

It’s not just a buzzword – artificial intelligence is changing how retailers do business in tangible ways. In our new report , we speak to some of the retailers using the technology about how AI is changing things for them.

It’s easy to be immediately switched off by tech buzzwords that get talked about a lot, but as River Island, Shop Direct, H&M and N Brown show in this report, there are multiple places it is making a real difference. We’re not at widespread adoption just yet, but the space is moving quickly. As we explore in these chapters, AI (as well as its close relations automation and machine learning) is already changing the game.

In this report, we explore how:

Artificial intelligence is reducing time to market for new products

It’s evolving search and ways consumers are discovering new items

It is helping retailers to understand what to do next

It is changing staff roles and freeing up time

It is spotting trends and helping retailers future-proof the business

Download the report to find out how H&M, N Brown, River Island and others are using AI in 2019