Gen Z and Millenials

Between them, Generation Z and millennials – broadly, shoppers in their late teens, twenties and thirties – attract endless attention, and represent fashion’s consumers of both the present and future.
In this report, Drapers takes an in-depth look at how the two groups are changing, and how they feel about the fashion industry. What are the similarities between them, what are the differences, and where are the opportunities for brands designing and making clothes for these groups?
We also speak to a range of retailers about how they are creating propositions that appeal to these shoppers, and the feedback that they hear from them.
