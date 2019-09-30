Guide to Growth: Your questions answered

Our new portal, Guide to Growth, aims to answer the problems brands and retailers are trying to solve. From the most sustainable packaging to use, to how to scale up marketing as a brand grows, the portal is there to help solve the challenges fashion brands and retailers are facing, whatever size they are.

The portal will be updated every fortnight, and you can send any questions you’d like us to tackle to graeme.moran@emap.com.

Published in partnership with Clipper, we hope the site will help retailers and brands overcome hurdles and blockages they face as they continue on their growth journey.

www.drapersonline.com/growth