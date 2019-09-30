Our new portal focuses on answering the questions brands and retailers want answered.
Our new portal, Guide to Growth, aims to answer the problems brands and retailers are trying to solve. From the most sustainable packaging to use, to how to scale up marketing as a brand grows, the portal is there to help solve the challenges fashion brands and retailers are facing, whatever size they are.
The portal will be updated every fortnight, and you can send any questions you’d like us to tackle to graeme.moran@emap.com.
Published in partnership with Clipper, we hope the site will help retailers and brands overcome hurdles and blockages they face as they continue on their growth journey.
Guide to Growth: Your questions answered
How do you forecast stock buying?
How do I partner with larger brands on sustainability?
What resources are there to support SMEs manufacturing in the UK?
How should marketing evolve as we grow?
How do I access design talent?
How do I cope fast fashion fulfilment expectations?
How do I go about building a strong team?
How can I investigate sourcing projects?
How can fulfilment be made more sustainable?
Is fast fashion dead?
What are the fundamentals to cover for a new brand?
