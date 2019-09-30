What packaging is best to use if we are seeking to improve sustainabilty in the supply chain?

Drapers’ Guide to Growth programme is produced in partnership with Clipper.

In its simplest form, the answer to the question would be to not have any. But given that something has to be used, paper is probably the most sustainable option, says Peter Louden, business solutions director at Clipper.

“But typically it is 20% more expensive [than plastic],” he says.

He advises brands and retailers to talk to their providers about the most sustainable options available.

“They have probably got really detailed information, and may be able to arrange a site visit for you,” he says. “They will want to engage and enrich that relationship, so speaking to them is best.”

Go to your suppliers and challenge them on their packaging. Otherwise it will not fit with what you are trying to do Paul Johnson, health and safety facilities manager at Clipper

Paul Johnson, health and safety facilities manager at Clipper, agrees paper is the most sustainable option, partly because consumers know it can be recycled, and recycling facilities are widely available.

The next best option is an opaque biodegradable material, similar in texture to the bags in cereal boxes, which is a hybrid of paper and plastic. After that, clear polythene is easily recyclable, and lastly coloured or printed polythene is the least environmentally friendly option because it is expensive to recycle.

Johnson adds: “The other thing to do is go to your suppliers and challenge them on their packaging as well. Otherwise it will not fit with what you are trying to do.”

Other ways to make delivery more sustainable include holding all items ordered until they are all ready to go, instead of sending, for example, a five-item order in three separate packages.

Retailers can also look into carbon-offsetting schemes.

Given how complicated sustainability is, Clipper has set up a cross-sector working group for brands and retailers of all sizes that aims to tackle some of the topic’s bigger challenges. These include packaging, re-use and recycling, textiles and carbon footprints. If you would like to join the group, email plouden@clipper.co.uk.

Louden says the group is focused on bringing more clarity to the ecological impact of retail supply chains, and what to do about it.

“We try to employ systems-based thinking when it comes to sustainability and work hard to change behaviours in order to drive results. Our approach seeks to not ‘do the wrong things better’, but focuses on not having unnecessary impacts in the first place. We really focus on the unintended consequences of all our actions prior to implementation, and work to understand the impact on the overall supply chain.”