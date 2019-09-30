As a small business we need the flexibility of using designers with different handwriting. Which forum is best to use to access these?
Maria Malone, principal lecturer for fashion business at the Manchester Fashion Institute, says trade fairs are often a good place to start when looking for new designers. Plus, she adds, Graduate Fashion Week should be a focus for anyone looking for new talent.
Design competitions can be another good way of accessing talent. Large retailers often run them – for example, H&M’s Design Award highlights new names – as well as industry bodies.
Fashion magazines (including Drapers) also feature young and less well-known designers, making these a good source of information for anyone aiming to form partnerships with designers early in their careers.
