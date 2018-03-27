The results are in… Only 29% of influencers are asked about their audience demographics, and just 11% of influencers who collaborate with brands on their blogs are asked for their analytics to prove the value of the post or its reach.

We surveyed 1,000 influencers to understand how brands and agencies are working with influencers, and 1,300 consumers to understand how they perceive #ads and sponsored content, and what kind of influencer marketing resonates best.

Influencer Marketing: Science, Strategy and Success provides the key insights into the world of influencer marketing that is often missed out, and aims to provide marketers and PRs with a strategic framework for a data-driven approach to their campaigns.

