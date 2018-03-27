The results are in… Only 29% of influencers are asked about their audience demographics, and just 11% of influencers who collaborate with brands on their blogs are asked for their analytics to prove the value of the post or its reach.
We surveyed 1,000 influencers to understand how brands and agencies are working with influencers, and 1,300 consumers to understand how they perceive #ads and sponsored content, and what kind of influencer marketing resonates best.
Influencer Marketing: Science, Strategy and Success provides the key insights into the world of influencer marketing that is often missed out, and aims to provide marketers and PRs with a strategic framework for a data-driven approach to their campaigns.
To download the full whitepaper, click here.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.