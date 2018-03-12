International Report: India, Russia and Japan

When UK fashion brands think about going international, Europe, the US and China are often the first port of call.

But while these markets hold huge potential and respond to well-executed British brands, there are others – often with huge and comparatively overlooked potential – to be considered.

Russia, India and Japan are respectively the world’s biggest country by land mass, the world’s second-most populous country, and the world’s third-biggest market. Each have, at different points, been on the radar of myriad UK fashion and retail brands. Each have also faced unique difficulties.

The Drapers International Report, in partnership with Oban International, takes a look at these markets, charting the opportunities and pitfalls to avoid.

Click here to download the full report