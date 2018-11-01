Live briefing: Five factors of great digital customer experience

What are the essentials of a great online customer experience, and who are the retailers getting it right?
Join Drapers and Fresh Relevance on this live briefing at 2pm on Tuesday 13th November where we’ll be presenting some of the findings of our upcoming report on customer experience, and discussing:
- The importance of newness, interactivity, experiential elements, immediacy and the role of inspiration.
- The retailers pushing the boundaries in each area.
- Tips for improving your own customer experience.
Register for the live briefing here.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.