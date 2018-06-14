Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Luxury's Digital Revolution

14 June 2018By Rebecca Thomson

Full screenluxury index image

Despite the success of early trailblazers such as Net-A-Porter and Farfetch, the luxury sector has lagged behind the rest of fashion world when it comes to adapting to a digital future.

But, as retail continues to evolve, driven by developments ranging from voice technologies to social media, even luxury shoppers are starting to want different things. 

Download Drapers’ latest report on luxury’s digital transformation to read about why the shift is happening, who is in the lead, and what luxury ecommerce could look like in the future. 

