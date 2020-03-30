The Multichannel Challenge 2020 report

As the paths to purchase become ever more complex, Drapers’ latest report looks as the challenges and opportunities facing retailers in the multichannel world and beyond.
Dre mc2020 email 600 x 200
Here at Drapers, we are committed to bringing you all the latest news, insight and inspiration during these unprecedented times.
In line with that, our latest free report – The Multichannel Challenge 2020 – is now live.
This annual report investigates the trends, technology and customer behaviours that are driving retail forward, as the multiple paths to purchase become more complex for all retailers, particularly multichannel businesses.
From scrolling through Instagram, searching marketplaces and visiting stores, through to the growing number of payment, delivery and returns options, the multichannel retail world has never been more challenging.
The report includes:
- What key multichannel retailers are focusing on and investing in during 2020
- How to re-engineer bricks-and-mortar stores for a multichannel world
- The buzzword tech topics of augmented reality (AR) shopping and visual and voice search
- Defining and delivering the ultimate in modern-day convenience – what customers want
- As paths to purchase blur, what is success in a multichannel world?
Click here to read the full report for free – just register to access.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.