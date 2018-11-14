The new rules of digital customer experience

What does the ideal digital customer experience look like today, and who are the retailers leading the way?

Drapers’ new report, in association with Fresh Relevance, explores what makes a great digital experience in fashion today, using examples from those getting it right.

Download the report for free to read how brands including Asos, Missguided, Nike and Everlane are helping to change how we shop, and what customers like so much about them.

Download the report here.