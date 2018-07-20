Video: How 3D software is impacting design

Fashion retailers gathered at the Soho Hotel in June to discuss how 3D fashion is changing the industry.
Brands including Boden, F&F and Primark joined Drapers and Lectra to explore how the technology is impacting fashion design, from making patterns more consistent across teams, to bringing more sustainable practices to fashion. Watch our video to see what was discussed, where retailers are at with the software, and where things are going in the future.
