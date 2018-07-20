Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Video: How 3D software is impacting design

20 July 2018

Full screenConsultant Craig Crawford speaking at the Drapers and Lectra masterclass

Fashion retailers gathered at the Soho Hotel in June to discuss how 3D fashion is changing the industry. 

Brands including Boden, F&F and Primark joined Drapers and Lectra to explore how the technology is impacting fashion design, from making patterns more consistent across teams, to bringing more sustainable practices to fashion. Watch our video to see what was discussed, where retailers are at with the software, and where things are going in the future. 

3D design masterclass

