Webinar: Next-generation digital marketing

5 October 2018

How are retailers’ email strategies evolving?

It’s more important than ever to build a relationship with shoppers, and email remains the best way to do this.

Join Drapers and Oracle Bronto for this studio webinar where we’ll be discussing:

  • How to use email effectively to boost both relationships and sales
  • Launching new products and cross-sell / up-sell opportunities
  • Understanding email’s influence if conversion isn’t instant
  • The right KPIs to use

